Upgrade your iPad setup with Anker’s 8-in-1 HDMI dock stand down at $65 (Reg. $100)

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the official Anker Amazon storefront is now offering its 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock for $64.97 shipped. This is a Lightning Deal so it will only be live for today or until the discounted stock runs out. Regularly $100, this is 35% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. It is also on par with the deals we tracked back in October as well as the price drops we saw in summer 2023. You’re looking at solid metal stand compatible with a range of USB-C iPad (iPad mini right through to iPad Pro) and tablet models to provide a more ergonomic desktop experience. There are two points of articulation on the stand to get your device at the right angle as well as an integrated hub in the base that delivers pass-through charging, a pair of USB-A data ports, 4K at 60Hz HDMI output, a microSD/SD card reader, and a 3.5mm AUX audio jack. Head below for more details.

For folks not interested in the integrated hub setup on the model above, there are more affordable tablet and iPad stands out there worth taking a look at. This Lamicall model, for example, comes in a range of colors with a metal build and an adjustable design from just $16 Prime shipped.

But while we are on the subject of Anker, be sure to scope out the deal we spotted today on its 20,000mAh Prime USB-C Power Bank as well as its portable Solar 1080p projector and its SOLIX C1000 power station. This ongoing price drop on its new Nano USB-C Power Bank is a nice little power option for iPhone 15 users while it’s down at just $19 Prime shipped as well.

Anker 8-in-1 Foldable iPad Dock features:

Transform the Way You Work: Turn your iPad Pro or USB-C tablet into a complete productivity tool. Get the perfect angle, height, and orientation for any task or to suit any preference, making working from home easier than ever.

Expand Your Connectivity: Equipped with a USB-C Power Delivery input port, a 4K HDMI port, 2 USB-A data ports, a 3.5 mm AUX port, and microSD / SD card slots.

Pass-Through Charging: Use a 45W–100W USB-C charger with the USB-C power delivery input port to provide a high-speed pass-through charge to your connected iPad or tablet. (Charger not included).

High Speed, High Definition: Transfer files via 2 USB-A ports and the microSD / SD card slots, and connect to an external display in up to 4K@60Hz via the HDMI port.

