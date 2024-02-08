Run a podcast the simple way with Focusrite’s Vocaster interfaces from $100 (Up to $140 off)

While we are huge fans of the brand’s latest Scarlett interfaces, Amazon is now offering a notable price drop on Forcusrite’s podcast-focused Vocaster Two audio interface. For today only, you can land this one down at $149.99 shipped as part of Amazon’s Lightning deals – this price will only stick around until the discounted stock runs out. Regularly $290, it has more recently been fetching closer to $200 or $250, with today’s offer landing within a few bucks of the one-time low we spotted in December. As you might know from our hands-on review, the Vocaster lineup delivers s compelling solution for podcasters and streamers, with a heads-up control surface that can be manipulated during streaming and interviews if needs be as well as a simple-to-use system for a multi-host/host and guest setup. Hit the jump for the details.

The Vocaster Two is really the highlight of the lineup with its pair of inputs, but you’ll also find the Focusrite Vocaster One on sale for $99.99 shipped, down from the regular $190 as well. This one is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon.

Both models offer up a simple way to connect your mic/s to a computer or otherwise for streaming, podcasting, and recording. The auto gain feature makes getting the levels a quick and easy task and you can even leverage loopback features to pull in additional audio sources into your broadcast. Get a complete breakdown of the feature set and capabilities in our hands-on feature right here.

As we mentioned above, the latest Scarlett interfaces from the brand are also particularly great. While more focused towards recording than broadcasting, they are indeed capable of both, and all of the details you need on those are waiting right here – pricing starts from $140 on those.

Focusrite Vocaster Two interface features:

Automatically set gain to get a great recording level in seconds with 70 dB of gain on tap, plenty for any for any mic with no gain booster needed.

The Enhance button reveals the true quality of your voice. Get the clearest sound first time. Four podcaster-approved voice presets bring out the best in any voice or you can customize your own.

Connect your phone via 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth and capture the whole conversation or record music and other high-quality audio from your device straight onto your show. Camera out allows recording to your camera.

Grab audio from your computer and stream straight onto your show with Loopback.

Includes software from Hindenburg and Acast along with Vocaster Hub which controls Vocaster’s onboard mixer. Easy Start gets creators recording easier than ever.

