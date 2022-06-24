Tested: Focusrite delivers compelling auto FX Vocaster podcast interface at under $200

Focusrite unleashed its new Vocaster audio interfaces at the top of the month with a pair of podcasting-focused recording solutions for content creators. The Vocaster Two delivers a more full-featured setup with the trimmed-down Vocaster One providing a single microphone input and a more streamlined set of I/O. The latest solutions from Focusrite lean more towards spoken-word broadcasting, but feature a similar affordable approach that has made the brand’s Scarlet lineup of audio interfaces so popular among home music producers and the like. After having a chance to put the base model through its paces over the last few weeks, it’s time for our Focusrite Vocaster One review as part of the latest Tested with 9to5Toys feature.

Hands-on with the Vocaster One Focusrite interface

The Focusrite Vocaster One delivers a lightweight phantom power-equipped single input audio interface specifically geared towards podcasters – the microphone channel is even labelled “host” here. It also brings some additional add-on connections to your broadcast rig ranging from a TRRS phone jack for introducing call-in guests to the show and a 3.5mm TRS out that can make integrating audio with your camera setup a more streamlined task. The usual pair of 1/4-inch balanced speaker outputs are found on the back panel to connect some studio monitors to the setup as well.

The compact desktop-style unit features a rounded off design with a slight angular incline on the top panel to make it particularly easy to get at the physical controls here. This is all highlighted by the large contextual dual-function control knobs – one of which is surrounded with a large LED-lit audio meter – and clickable, back-lit rubberized buttons for direct access to mic gain, headphone and speaker volume, auto gain, vocal FX enhancement, and a quick mute feature.

The companion Focusrite Vocaster Hub app delivers additional customization features where users can dial in exactly which FX preset channel (Radio, Clean, Warm, or Bright) the quick access physical enhancement button will make use of. The app is also where you can control the volume of the stereo loopback channels, and while it might have been nice to have these controls available on the top panel in some way or other, it is a handy feature for streaming music, intros, or even calls from your computer.

Here’s a closer look at the spec sheet:

1 master preamp gain pot

1 master volume pot (Speaker and headphones)

3 RGB backlit tactile click buttons

1 non backlit tactile click buttons

27 additional LEDs for labels and metering

1 XLR microphone inputs

2 1/4″ balanced speaker outputs

1 1/4″ headphone outputs

1 3.5mm TRRS phone connection

1 3.5mm TRS camera out

Three podcaster-approved voice FX presets

Stereo loopback channel

9to5Toys’ Take

The overall build of the Focusrite Vocaster One interface delivers a heads-up access to the physical controls that are great for desktop use, reminiscent of the much higher-end and far more pricey Apogee interface lineup. The rounded form-factor and doughy rubber buttons are a highlight here, even if the plastic build leaves something to be desired. While the top panel looks great for me, the speckled grey plastic sides wouldn’t have been my first choice.

But having said all of that, Focusrite has apparently taken “big steps forward in reducing the impact” of its gear on the planet with biodegradable recyclable packaging and has “used more than half the plastics from recycled sources,” so I will give them a pass on this front, especially at this price point.

While the automatic gain feature and quick vocal FX channel enhancements aren’t something I generally subscribe to when it comes to audio production, I also cut my teeth in music recording studios and tend to process things after they have been recording (outside of some pre-amp action in some cases). However, the FX presets are quite nice, some are ideal for podcasting and spoken word with others seemingly sounding better for musical recording, but they sound better than I was expecting.

The auto gain function essentially has you speak into your mic for a 10 seconds and automatically dials in an ideal input volume – it works much like we have seen from other brands, leaves plenty of headroom for the auto enhancement features/post processing, and works just as it claims.

In the end, the Focusrite Vocaster One provides a compelling solution for content creators and delivers what it says on the box with a series of interesting quality of life features all, but the most technical podcasters will likely appreciate. The FX channel presets hit above their pay grade in my opinion, much like the overall $200 MSRP here.

