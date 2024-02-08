Up the flavor and lower emissions with Pit Boss’ 440 Deluxe wood pellet grill at $329 (Reg. $450)

Warmer weather is around the corner and to prepare for spring Amazon is offering the Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill for $328.64 shipped. Down from its $450 price tag, this isn’t the lowest price we’ve seen for this particular model, with a large portion of the first half of 2023 being spent at lower rates closer to the all-time low of $283. Once summer came around though, prices quickly rose back to the MSRP, with sporadic discounts happening until Black Friday sales brought them back down to $330. Today’s deal comes in as the lowest price since November, amounting to a 27% markdown off the going rate and bringing costs down to where 2023 began.

No gas or propane needed for this grill, which utilizes wood pellets that produce lower emissions than even charcoal. You’ll have total control over its settings, particularly through its dial-in digital control board with an LED read-out that offers a temperature range of 180 degrees to 500 degrees Fahrenheit and its electric ignition paired with a fan-forced air accelerator to maintain a clear flame throughout cooking. You can even go full-on caveman style and turn up the heat with the Flame Broiler lever that allows for direct flame searing up to 1,000 degrees Fahrenheit. Its 518-square inches of cooking space can handle your meals for the whole family – a capacity of approximately 19 burgers at once, for example.

You might as well stock up on your wood pellets along with your purchase of the above grill, with Amazon offering Traeger 20-pound bags for $20, coming in six flavors: apple, cherry, hickory, mesquite, pecan, and signature blend. You can also invest in a longer life for your grill by purchasing a Arcedo Grill Cover that is designed for the above model for only $27.

And if you’re a lover of smoked food but don’t have the outdoor space to invest in the equipment, check out our recent coverage of the first discount on the all new GE Profile Smart Indoor Smoker. This “world first” innovation sits atop your kitchen countertop without setting off your fire alarms which it achieves through its Active Smoke Filtration system that turns real-wood smoke into warm air within the unit, letting you prepare your favorite meats without concern or worry.

Pit Boss 440 Deluxe Wood Pellet Grill and Smoker features:

Premium Gauge Stainless Steel Construction

Removable Side Shelf/Serving Tray

Two large Wheels

Digital Control Board w/ LED Readout

Fan Forced Convection Cooking

Direct and Indirect Heat

