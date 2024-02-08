VOLTME’s 10,000mAh portable charger offers dual 22.5W charge for new $15 low (Reg. $32)

The official VOLTME Amazon storefront is offering its Mini 10,000mAh Portable Charger for $15.19 shipped, after clipping the on-page $10 off coupon and redeeming the on-page 10% off discount. Free shipping is available to Prime members or on orders over $25. Down from its $32 price tag, it saw a few discounts over 2023, with the biggest among them dropping to $27 during Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a combined 53% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention within $1 and etching out a new all-time low.

With a compact 4.17-inch by 2.67-inch by 0.63-inch size, this 6.14-ounce power bank fits into the smallest of bags, purses, and even pockets, while its 10,000mAh battery can pump out steady 22.5W of fast-charging speeds. It can provide an iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges. It provides one USB-A port and one USB-C port for dual-charging capabilities without lowering charge rates when utilizing both.

If you’re looking for a more advanced power bank with more capacity or one that can handle more devices simultaneously, check out UGREEN’s latest Nexode 100W 20,000mAh Portable Power Bank for $64, after clipping the on-page 20% off coupon. It features two USB-C ports and one USB-A port, letting you fast charge up to three devices simultaneously with speeds up to 100W. There’s also UGREEN’s Nexode 145W 25,000mAh Power Bank for $91, after clipping the on-page 30% off coupon. This one offers a larger capacity with two USB-C ports and one USB-A, one of which is a 100W fast-charging port that can fully recharge a 13-inch MacBook Air in just 90 minutes.

You can also check out our recent coverage of the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station that is on sale. This miniature power station sports a far more compact design that easily fits in your bag with dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal devices like smartphones, tablets, etc. – plus it comes with the capability to recharge via a connected solar panel.

VOLTME 10,000mAh Mini Portable Charger features:

22.5W Fast Charging: With the upgraded 22.5W output plus the most advanced PD3.0 & QC4.0 fast-charge technologies, VOLTME 22.5W portable charger power pank can incredibly fast charging your Phone from 0 to 58% in 30mins, 2X faster than traditional 2.4A chargers.

Power of Days: The slim but powerful VOLTME 10000mAh portable phone charger can provide iPhone 15 Pro Max with 1.5 charges, Samsung Galaxy S23 with 1.6 charges, AirPods Pro with 13.6 charges and iPad mini 5 with 5 charges.

Charge Two at Once: VOLTME Portable Charger with one USB-C port and one USB-A ports built-in, it can juice up TWO devices simultaneously. Dual-port design allows you to share portable power with families and friends.

Vast Compatibility: VOLTME portable cell phone charger is widely compatible with all mobile phones, such as iPhone 14/13/12/11/XR/8/7/6, iPad, Samsung Galaxy series, and other smart devices.

What You Get: 1*VOLTME Portable Power Bank (10,000mAh), 1* 1ft USB-C to USB-C cable (20V/3A),1*User manual. Dimensions: 4.17 x 2.67 x 0.63 inches; Weight: 6.14 oz. If you have any product problems with this magnetic power bank, please feel free to contact us, and we’ll solve it for you promptly – even if the return window is closed.

