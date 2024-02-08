Jackery’s Explorer 100 Plus miniature power station returns to $100 low ($50 off)

Amazon is offering the Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station for $99.99 shipped. Down from its usual $150 price tag, we’ve seen a few discounts for this model since its release back in November. Today’s deal comes in as a repeat 33% markdown off the going rate and returns costs back to the all-time low from Christmas sales. It even beats out Jackery’s website where it is still listed for its MSRP. You can learn more about this miniature power station by heading below the fold or reading through our launch coverage here.

The Explorer 100 Plus is the smallest of Jackery’s power stations to date, providing a 99Wh capacity that is tailored for your day-to-day rather than keeping your campsite juiced up. It sports a far more compact design that easily fits in your bag with dual USB-C ports and a USB-A port to cover your personal devices like smartphones, tablets, etc. It is able to recharge 0 to 70% in just one hour via a standard wall outlet, with a full battery taking a little under two hours. With a 100W solar panel attached you’ll get a full battery in two hours flat, or refill the battery in up to three hours via a car port.

More Jackery Power Stations seeing Amazon discounts:

Jackery Bundles seeing Amazon discounts:

And be sure to check out the last day of EcoFlow’s home backup sale that is taking up to 50% off three specific power station models, as well as complimentary solar panels, extra batteries, and even a dual fuel generator. It also includes a 24-hour flash sale that is taking up to $948 off two particular power stations, one of which is bundled with other items. You can also head over to our Green Deals hub to keep up-to-date on the best deals on other power station brands, EVs, electric tools, water heaters, and so much more.

Jackery Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station features:

Palm Sized Power: Featuring a 31000mAh (99Wh) capacity and an impressive 128W output, the Explorer 100 Plus Portable Power Station packs mighty power, in a smaller size. Supporting PD/QC/AFC/PPS protocols, it delivers blazing-fast charging for over 90% of digital devices, from smartphones and laptops to tablets and cameras.

Ultra Fast Recharging: The Explorer 100 Plus portable battery bank recharges rapidly from 0-70%, in just 1 hour, reaching 100% in 1.8 hours via the USB-C port. Equipped with 2 * USB-C and 1 * USB-A output ports, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator is capable of charging 3 devices simultaneously.

Travel-friendly Design: Weighing at just 2.13 lbs and compliant with UN38.3 shipping standards, the Explorer 100 Plus is tailored for flights and train travels, effortlessly fitting in your carry-on luggage. It’s your ideal go-to power source for a variety of situations – camping, outdoor exploration, mobile office, business travel and more.

Fast Solar Charging: Boasting up to 100W solar charging ability and up to 25% solar conversion efficiency, the Explorer 100 Plus Solar Generator can charge rapidly from 0-70% in just 1 hour and be fully charged in 2 hours when connecting to one SolarSaga 100W solar panel.

Long Term Reliability: The Explorer 100 Plus boasts a robust and durable LFP(LiFePO4) battery. Its battery level remains at 80% after an impressive 2,000 charge cycles – guaranteeing an exceptional 8-year lifespan, even when charged daily. UL 94V-0 certified, impact and high-temperature resistant, it ensures long lasting performance.

