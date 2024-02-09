You can land a 2023 model 65-inch Samsung 4K smart TV today at under $400 shipped

We are now tracking a notable deal on a 2023 model Samsung 65-inch 4K smart TV. You can land the CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K model at $397.99 via Walmart or $399.99 at Best Buy (you can save $50 on a sound bar if you buy it at Best Buy), both with free shipping. Currently out of stock at Amazon, this model carries a regular price of $528 via Walmart these days and more like $480 at Best Buy. Today’s deal is the lowest price we can find and a notable way to score a sizable Samsung smart TV at under $400. It can be a solid choice for folks who don’t need the highest-end specs for watching films, or for gaming via a PC and via the Samsung Gaming Hub – “stream your favorite games right from your TV. No console required.” More details below.

Again, the Samsung CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K model isn’t a super high-end display, as the particularly affordable price suggests – it’s $280 less than the sale price on Amazon’s Omni 65-inch model, but it still features HDR 10, HDR 10+, Hybrid Log-Gamma, compatibility with Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings, and built-in Wi-Fi. You’ll also find three HDMI inputs and a USB port onboard.

However, if you are looking for a more premium option with AirPlay and faster refresh rates, scope out the deals we are tracking this week on Hisense’s U6 120Hz mini-LED smart TVs. This lineup delivers some serious value for the price, with models starting at $348 shipped alongside the brand’s “bezel-less” design, mini-LED displays, Variable Refresh Rate gaming, and more. All of the details you need on these deals are waiting in our previous deal coverage.

Samsung CU7000 Crystal UHD 4K Smart TV features:

True-to-life color. Effortless connectivity. Dazzling 4K value. Samsung Crystal UHD is worth a look (and more). Effortlessly access TV shows, movies and ambient content using the Samsung Smart Hub, or find a range of great games on the Samsung Gaming Hub. Enjoy content even more clear than it was created as its upgraded to 4K resolution

