Hisense U6 120Hz AirPlay 2 mini-LED smart TVs are now starting at $348 shipped

Amazon is now offering some solid price drops on the 2023 model Hisense 55-, 65-, and 75-inch Class U6 Series ULED mini-LED Google Smart TVs down at $348, $548, and $648 shipped. Regularly $580, $800, and as much as $1,200 respectively, this is up to $500 in savings and at least $100 under the most recent going rates. The 55-inch and 75-inch models are now matching the Amazon low, but we did see the 65-inch variant drop to $598 over the holidays last year. This is Hisense’s entry-level 2023 mini-LED models with support for Variable Refresh Rate gaming, automatic low-latency mode (ALLM), and Dolby Vision. They also feature the brand’s “bezel-less” design, built-in Bluetooth connectivity, Apple AirPlay 2, and four HDMI inputs, as well as Google Assistant and Alexa voice command action. Head below for more details. 

The Hisense models above are easily among the lowest prices you’ll find on comparable models from well-known brands. But if you’re looking for something on the more modest side of things, there is some cash to be saved with the Amazon 4-Series 4K UHD smart TVs. These Fire TV displays start at $250 shipped right now with the 55-inch variant marked down to $330 shipped

On the other hand, there are also ongoing deals available on the higher-end U7 and U8 Hisense models starting at $480 and $700 shipped right now – check those out right here. And you’ll also find a whole host of other smart TV deals we are tracking ahead of the Super Bowl in our latest roundup

If you were prefer something in the smart display category instead, check out this Valentine’s Day offer on the Amazon Echo Show 15.

Hisense U6 ULED mini-LED Google Smart TV features:

The U6 Series continues Hisense’s mission to bring leading-edge technology to everyone. Adding Mini-LED and over 4X the local dimming zones in 2023, along with Quantum Dot Color and Dolby Vision / Dolby Atmos, the U6 series delivers must-have features for uncompromising performance and value. The U6 series incorporates Dolby Vision IQ to its already long list of supported HDR formats. Dolby Vision IQ leverages the full intelligence of your TV to deliver a perfect picture in your room at every moment. 

