This regularly $50 Baseus 65W USB-C charging station with two AC outlets is now $22

Justin Kahn -
Reg. $50 $22
Baseus PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering a particularly notable deal on its PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station down at $21.99. Clip the on-page coupon and apply code TJKUABWR at checkout. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model regularly fetches $50 and is now seeing a deep 55% price drop for the lowest we can find. Today’s deal comes in at $11 under the previous deal price and makes for an affordable way to score a powerful charging solution for both at home and on the go. Hit the jump for all of the details. 

The Baseus PowerCombo is a 6-in-1 solution that combines both USB-C/A outputs with a pair of AC jacks to power everything from MacBook to iPhone and everything in between. The 65W charger has a pair of PD USB-C ports as well as two USB-A ports that support 18W QC fast charging alongside an angled flat plug power strip with a 5-foot cable to connect it to the outlet – it also ships with a 100W USB-C charging cable. Head below for more details. 

Baseus PowerCombo 65W 6-in-1 GaN III Charging Station features:

Baseus PowerCombo 65W with 2 AC outlets, 2 PD USB-C ports (65W MAX), and 2 USB-A ports (support 18W QC fast charging), intelligently deliver power for up to 6 devices simultaneously. Baseus USB C charger can full charge a MacBook Pro in less than 2 hrs, an iPhone 14 up to 5× faster than with a standard 5V/2.4A chargers, and charge the latest Samsung phones at full speed with Samsung Super Fast Charging. (Tips: 100W Type-C cable is included for fast charging experience). Portable power strip with compact body & travel-friendly design ensures maximum portability wherever you go. Space-saving 45° angled flat plug power strip with 5ft cord allows its power-head to fit flexibly in tight spaces.

