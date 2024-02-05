Anker’s Nano USB-C Power Bank drops to just $19 at Amazon (New low, Reg. $30)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront now offers its new Nano USB-C Power Bank for $18.89 in five colors. Each one ships free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Today’s offer arrives from the usual $30 price tag in order to mark a new all-time low. It’s the first time under $20, and beats our previous mention by an extra $5. Last fall I took a hands-on look at the new release, deeming it “my favorite portable iPhone 15 charger.” All this time later, and it’s still an essential in my everyday carry. I explore that a bit more below the fold.

This is one of Anker’s newest power banks, which takes a more streamlined approach by connecting right to your device. The compact design is just a little bigger than a lighter, and has a built-in USB-C connector that can fold out to plug into your iPhone 15. It has a 5,000mAh battery and refuels via USB-C, ensuring you have some extra juice with you in your everyday carry. I particularly love that you can also just plug the main USB-C connector right into a power source to recharge, too. Dive into our launch coverage for a closer look at what to expect.

Alongside today’s new all-time low, Anker also has a bunch of other charging accessories on sale. Still live from over the weekend, there’s a collection of gear for your iPhone and Android setup – be it at home or for your everyday carry. All of the deals now start from $9, too.

Anker Nano USB-C Power Bank features:

Experience high-speed charging with dual USB-C ports and advanced PowerIQ 3.0 technology, delivering an impressive 22.5W output. Say goodbye to cable tangles and protect your USB-C connector with a convenient foldable design for hassle-free charging. Enjoy the perfect blend of style and functionality, meticulously crafted to effortlessly fit into your pocket or purse.

