DJI Mini 3 Pro folding drone with touchscreen DJI RC drops to $729 (Reg. $909)

Amazon now offers the DJI Mini 3 Pro folding quadcopter with bundled DJI RC at $729 shipped. This is marking a return to the all-time low for only the second time from the usual $909 price tag. It’s an extra $1 below the last discount, and the best we’ve seen since all the way back in July of last year. Today’s price cut is also still one of the first few chances to save period on this drone. Take a look at the full specs in our coverage at DroneDJ and then head below for more.

This time around with the DJI Mini 3 Pro, the entire drone weighs in under 249 grams while still delivering 34-minute flight times and a robust set of obstacle avoidance tech. The 1/1.3-inch sensor is already a notable solution for aerial photography thanks to the ability to record 4K HDR videos, but there’s also a rotating gimbal that makes this the first DJI drone to be able to capture vertical video for sharing to your smartphone. Alongside the drone, you’re also getting the DJI RC controller with a built-in display.

A great alternative for those who are just earning their wings, going with the DJI Mini SE 2 delivers a similar package for less. While this one isn’t quite as full-featured as the Mini 3 noted above, nor are you getting all of the extra gear, this drone does provide 30 minutes of flight time per charge, the same maximum altitude, and a 3-axis motorized gimbal for the 12MP camera. It’s an even better recommendation right now given that it’s on sale for $299, as well.

DJI Mini 3 Pro features:

The mini-sized, mega-capable DJI Mini 3 Pro is just as powerful as it is portable. Weighing less than 249 g and with upgraded safety features, it’s not only regulation-friendly, it’s also the safest in its series. With a 1/1.3-inch sensor and top-tier features, it redefines what it means to fly Mini.

