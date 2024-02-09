FlexiSpot launches Super Bowl sale on popular motorized standing desks from $140

FlexiSpot is launching a new Super Bowl flash sale today, with some weekend-worthy offers across its whole lineup of motorized standing desks. Shipping is free across the board. A favorite has the higher-end E7 Plus Standing Desk starting at $599.99 shipped. It’s down from the usual $800 price tag and matches the all-time low at $50 under our last mention. You’ll also be able to save on different desktop versions, with much of the same all-time low discounts applying to bamboo, solid wood, and other styles – all of which are up to $270 off. Head below for all the details.

The FlexiSpot E7 Plus standing desk features a 4-leg design that is more stable than its usual 2-leg solutions. The main benefit is that it can hold up to 540 pounds – nearly 100 more pounds than its other offerings – while still being able to convert between 26- and 51.6-inch positions. There’s still a motorized design, but it can transition between presets or from standing to sitting configurations far smoother than you’ll find elsewhere.

FlexiSpot’s Super Bowl flash sale savings also carry over to quite a few other standing desks, which you can shop over on this landing page. There are some other top picks if you’d rather skip combing through the deals yourself and just want the best of the best.

FlexiSpot E7 Plus Standing Desk features:

We define the best standing desk as the one with the best performance and value, and the E7 Plus certainly fits the bill. It is characterized by its stability, user-friendliness, and its high adaptability in supporting desk accessories like monitor mounts. With such features, the E7 Plus will definitely let you get your money’s worth.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!