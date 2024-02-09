Get a lifetime Mashvisor real estate investing subscription for $200

Real estate has long been one of the most relied upon and valuable areas of the investing world. For too long it’s been an area that’s gate kept by those with access to specific information and tools. Today in the digital age, there are some tools out there that can help investors stay ahead of the game with well-curated and presented data.

For example, you can grab this lifetime subscription to the Mashvisor Professional Plan, which is on sale for just $199.99 (Reg. $3,599) through February 11th at 11:59 PM PT.

Aggregating data from trustworthy sources like Airbnb, Rentometer, Zillo, and the MLS, this advanced platform is designed to deliver users up-to-date data on potential markets and properties that could be worth investing in. It allows users to tailor their searches based on location, rental strategy, budget, and more. Its market searches feature filters like rental revenue, cap rate, and crime rate, and there’s also an aggregate Mashmeter score that lets you analyze the potential value of an investment quickly and easily.

For those managing short-term rentals, Mashvisor helps you out with pricing using its AI and machine learning-driven Airbnb calculator, as well as other market analysis tools. This lifetime deal allows you to export up to 60 searches to Excel each month, it also supports unlimited uploading and analyzing of property listings, and more. Discover how Mashvisor earned an excellent rating on Truspilot.

