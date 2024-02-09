Samson’s compact Meteor USB microphone is a budget-friendly upgrade for $30 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Samson Meteor USB Microphone for $29.99 shipped. Down from its $70 price tag, it saw three immediate discounts at the start of 2023, with March through July only getting little trickles of price cuts dancing around $55 until a sudden drop to $46 where it mostly remained until the end of the year. Today’s deal comes in as the first of the new year amounting to a 57% markdown off the going rate and landing as a new all-time low.

This USB mic plugs right into your computer without any need to install a driver, able to work right out of the box. It sports a 25mm diaphragm with a cardioid pickup pattern to ensure only the audio in front of the microphone is captured, with a 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz resolution. Through the 3.5mm onboard audio jack you can plug headphones in for “latency-free monitoring,” and its compact retro design with fold-back legs allows for optimal positioning on even the smallest or tightest of spaces.

If you’re a streamer looking to upgrade your setup, check out our recent coverage of the two new JBL microphones that are currently available for pre-order. The Quantum Stream Studio is a triple-condenser microphone with four selectable voice pick-up patterns to cover solo streams, interviews, and group podcasts. The Quantum Stream Talk, on the other hand, is a single condenser microphone intended for solo streamers and online calls with a super-cardioid pickup pattern that will hyper-focus on your voice to keep other random sounds off the recording.

Samson Meteor USB Microphone features:

  • Large (25mm) diaphragm condenser for rich audio recording
  • Cardioid pickup pattern
  • Smooth, flat frequency response of 20Hz-20kHz
  • CD quality, 16-bit, 44.1/48kHz resolution
  • Fold-back leg design provides optimal mic positioning

Show More Comments