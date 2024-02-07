JBL’s new Quantum Stream Studio and Talk mics offer streamers quality audio at affordable rates

Popular audio manufacturer JBL is debuting two new microphones, the Quantum Stream Studio, and the Quantum Stream Talk, alongside revealing launch dates. Now available for pre-order, these two new models are intended to give streamers more affordable equipment options without sacrificing the quality of your audio so everything will come through loud and clear.

The Quantum Stream Studio is a triple-condenser microphone designed for streamers and podcasters. Whether it’s you alone on the mic, or you have two or more people with you, your voices will be picked up through the three lightweight, sensitive 14mm (-37dB) cardioid condenser mics housed within the unit. You’ll get studio-quality recordings thanks to its 192kHz/24-bit capability, ensuring every nuance of your discussions is never missed.

It offers four selectable voice pick-up patterns, which you can effortlessly switch between with the button on the microphone’s front face. Use the cardioid function when recording or streaming solo, the bi-directional function when interviewing guests on opposite sides of the mic, the stereo function for when you and your co-host are on the same side of the mic, and the omnidirectional function for any time you have groups of three or more.

You won’t have to worry about trying to always talk at the same volume all the time either, as this model sports a dynamic range compressor that prevents clipping in your louder moments while also boosting your voice in softer moments. It also has a tap-to-mute button for those moments you may need to mute yourself to cough, clear your throat, or deal with some off-screen shenanigans – with the RGB ring indicator turning red to remind you that you’ll be unheard by your audience. You also get a RGB VU meter surrounding the control knob as well, letting you adjust volume settings in real time as needed.

The Quantum Stream Talk, on the other hand, is a single condenser microphone intended for solo streamers, business calls, and more. It offers the same 192kHz/24-bit recording capability with its fast-moving, sensitive (-44dB) diaphragm. Unlike the above model, this mic provides a super-cardioid pickup pattern that will hyper-focus on your voice and keep other random sounds off the recording.

Like the above model, this mic also comes with a tap-to-mute button, with LED lights positioned at the top of the mic tube changing red to alert you to the status change. Its control knob can also provide adjustments to the mic gain while also controlling your headphone’s volume as well, letting you fine-tune how you sound mid-stream. If you tend to pound the table when making a point, or just get more physically active during your streams, this mic’s built-in shock absorbers in the base will prevent those thumping sounds from being heard.

Quantum Stream Studio and Talk are available for pre-order

The Quantum Stream Studio and Quantum Stream Talk are both available for pre-order, with the Studio holding a $180 price tag, and the Talk holding a $60 price tag. Both models are scheduled to be released March 17, and can be found on Amazon and JBL.com.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!