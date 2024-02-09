Save $230 on Dyson’s Hot+Cool Link oscillating purifier, heater, and fan for $400 low

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan for $399.99 shipped. Down from its $630 price tag, it saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the first not occurring until the first week of November. Black Friday and Christmas sales saw the biggest of these discounts drop costs down to $441, which remained the lowest price we had seen until January brought in a new all-time low of $400. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this new year trend as a 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $230 in savings and returning costs to the all-time low.
This purifying heater and fan utilizes fast-heating ceramic plates and Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air inside your home to give you an uninterrupted stream of airflow with a 70-degree oscillation. It features two options for how to heat/cool your home: focused control for a more personal solution and diffused control for more whole-room heating/cooling. It will automatically sense any changes in your space’s air quality and take immediate action to correct levels while also giving you a full report on the pollution in real-time via the companion app – with it even able to “capture wildfire smoke” for those of you on the west coast. With its sleep timer you can program it to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 15 minutes to 9 hours, and it also comes with a curved remote that magnetically stores on the device.
Other Dyson products seeing discounts:
- Hot and Cool Jet Focus heater and Fan: $424 (Reg. $470)
- V11 Cordless Stick Vaccum: $440 (Reg. $570)
- V11 Extra Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $466 (Reg. $600)
- V15 Detect Cordless Vacuum Cleaner: $658 (Reg. $750)
Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan features:
- Multifunctional. Intelligently purifies, heats and cools you
- 360° filtration system uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns
- Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room
- Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality – then reports pollution in real time on MyDyson app¹
- Captures wildfire smoke²
- Choose between Diffused and Focused airflow with your choice of 0 and 70° oscillation
- In Night-time mode, the machine monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, with a dimmed display
- Program your machine to turn off after pre-set intervals
- Safe and easy to clean with low maintenance, easy-to-replace filters. With built-in notifications when they require replacing
- Curved and magnetized remote stores neatly on top of the machine
