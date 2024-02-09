Save $230 on Dyson’s Hot+Cool Link oscillating purifier, heater, and fan for $400 low

Amazon is offering the Dyson Pure Hot+Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan for $399.99 shipped. Down from its $630 price tag, it saw relatively few discounts over 2023, with the first not occurring until the first week of November. Black Friday and Christmas sales saw the biggest of these discounts drop costs down to $441, which remained the lowest price we had seen until January brought in a new all-time low of $400. Today’s deal comes in to repeat this new year trend as a 37% markdown off the going rate, giving you $230 in savings and returning costs to the all-time low.

This purifying heater and fan utilizes fast-heating ceramic plates and Air Multiplier technology to amplify the surrounding air inside your home to give you an uninterrupted stream of airflow with a 70-degree oscillation. It features two options for how to heat/cool your home: focused control for a more personal solution and diffused control for more whole-room heating/cooling. It will automatically sense any changes in your space’s air quality and take immediate action to correct levels while also giving you a full report on the pollution in real-time via the companion app – with it even able to “capture wildfire smoke” for those of you on the west coast. With its sleep timer you can program it to turn off after pre-set intervals, from 15 minutes to 9 hours, and it also comes with a curved remote that magnetically stores on the device.

Other Dyson products seeing discounts:

You can also check out our home goods hub for all the best deals on kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and other items that keep your home as you like and need it. Looking for a smarter way to vacuum and mop your home? Check out our coverage of the on-going deal for the Yeedi vac 2 Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo that offers 3,000Pa of suction power alongside its unique oscillating mopping system, visual navigation technology, and 3D obstacle avoidance.

Dyson Pure Hot and Cool Link Purifier Heater Fan features:

Multifunctional. Intelligently purifies, heats and cools you

360° filtration system uses a HEPA filter to capture 99.97% pollutants as small as 0.3 microns

Air Multiplier technology circulates purified air throughout the whole room

Automatically senses and reacts to changes in air quality – then reports pollution in real time on MyDyson app¹

Captures wildfire smoke²

Choose between Diffused and Focused airflow with your choice of 0 and 70° oscillation

In Night-time mode, the machine monitors and purifies using the quiet settings, with a dimmed display

Program your machine to turn off after pre-set intervals

Safe and easy to clean with low maintenance, easy-to-replace filters. With built-in notifications when they require replacing

Curved and magnetized remote stores neatly on top of the machine

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!