First deal on Sony’s new PS5 PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds now live at $190 shipped

Sony updated its PlayStation 5 headphone lineup recently with the brand new PULSE Elite Wireless Headset and the PS5 PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds. And after going in and out of stock ahead of release for a few months, we are now tracking the very first price drop on the PULSE Elite Wireless Headset at $189.99 shipped. While this isn’t the deepest deal, it is a new Amazon all-time low and first discount we have seen anywhere on Sony’s regularly $200 flagship PlayStation wireless earbuds. more details below.

The new PS5 PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds come with the charging case, six earbud tips, a USB cable, and Sony’s latest PlayStation Link USB adapter “with the ability to wirelessly connect to a range of devices.” They feature “crystal-clear voice capture and easy-access controls” alongside studio-inspired magnetic planar drivers, 3D audio in supported games, AI-enhanced noise rejection, and even more you can read about below.

Here are all of the details you need on the included charging case:

The black and white charging case sports a similar futuristic aesthetic to the PS5 itself. When closed, the compact curved design features a USB-C port on one side, allowing you to charge the earbuds. The white cover can be slid back to reveal the earbuds themselves. Notably, the magnetic sliding action of the cover has a satisfying click to it when opening and closing – I couldn’t stop playing with it. The earbuds are magnetically attracted to small contacts within the case, ready to be popped off for use.

PS5 PULSE Explore Wireless Earbuds feature:

Both the Pulse Explore wireless earbuds and Pulse Elite headset take PlayStation audio quality up a big notch. Both devices sport planar magnetic drivers, which are more commonly found in the high-quality headsets game audio engineers use. Put simply, unlike typical cone-shaped drivers, these flat (planar) drivers convey a wider range of nuanced sounds. Combine this with PlayStation’s potent 3D audio and players are in for a crisp, immersive experience.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!