EcoFlow power stations and expansion battery up to $1,699 off in 24-hour flash sale

Mirroring its previous home backup sale, EcoFlow has launched the first of three scheduled Valentine’s 24-hour flash sales that are offering up two discount options to maximize savings and ensure your preparedness at home, on the road, or out in the wilds. The first of today’s deals is a massive discount from the company’s Amazon storefront on the DELTA 2 Portable Power Station and a Smart Extra Battery for $999 shipped. Normally, these two devices would run you $2,698 together at their MSRP and $2,048 together at their current discounted rates. That means you get both for $1,049 less ($1,699 off its MSRP), plus you’ll also receive a free travel case along with your purchase.

The DELTA 2 boasts a 1,024Wh capacity that can be expanded up to 3,000Wh with the inclusion of the extra battery. It is able to fully recharge in up to six hours with a 220W solar panel, and its IP68 waterproof rating ensures protection against water, dust, and debris while you’re out amongst nature. You’ll be able to monitor and control the DELTA 2’s settings in real-time on the EcoFlow app via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth. It also offers 15 port options to cover all your appliance and device charging needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, and three DCs. Head below to read more.

The second deal is for the DELTA 2 Max Portable Power Station alone for $1,399 shipped, down from $1,899. With this model you’ll be getting a 2,048Wh capacity that can be combined with a 1,000W solar panel to recharge 80% in just 43 minutes – 1.1 hours via a standard wall outlet. It comes with 15 output ports to cover all your needs: six ACs, four USB-As, two USB-Cs, two DCs, and one carport.

This flash sale will continue until 11:59 PST tonight, with the overall Valentine’s sale continuing until February 17 and taking up to $2,399 off power stations, solar panels, smart extra batteries, and bundles. One important thing to note is that two more upcoming dates are scheduled to have similar 24-hour flash sales: February 13, and February 16, so mark them down in your calendars or keep your eyes peeled in our Green Deals hub to jump at this opportunity.

EcoFlow DELTA2 Portable Power Station features:

Made for the Outdoor. Replace your outdoor generator with a solar generator. Includes a 220W Bifacial solar panel to capture up to 25% more energy. Charge your DELTA 2 even faster with green energy.

Built to Last 6x Longer. Its LFP battery chemistry makes for a portable power station with a 3000+ cycle life. Enough for years on end of use. With a sophisticated BMS, you can go easy knowing its an auto-regulating portable battery to keep you safe.

Power Almost Anything. Solar powered generator have come a long way. Power all your appliances with 1800W output, that’s on par with outdoor generators without the fumes or noise. With 15 outlets and its huge output, you can power 90% of your appliances.

Expandable Capacity from 1-3kWh. With the standalone portable power station sporting 1kWh, you can add on extra batteries to reach up to 3kWh. Ideal for camping, RVs or home backup power.

*DELTA 2 and 220W Portable Solar Panel will be shipped separately.

