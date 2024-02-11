Onkyo AirPlay 2 8K A/V receivers see deep clearance deals starting from $299 (Reg. $749+)

Adorama is currently offering the Onkyo TX-NR7100 9.2-Channel 8K A/V Receiver with AirPlay 2 for $549 shipped. This higher-end receiver normally would set you back as much as $1,299, and is now seeing a steep $750 clearance sale to the best price ever. This A/V receiver is going to be particularly notable for Apple setups thanks to AirPlay 2 support, but also comes with a 9.2-channel speaker setup that can dish out 220W per channel. This renovates your home theater with full surround sound compatibility while also packing tons of smart features like Alexa and Google Assistant integration, Sonos support, and more over built-in Wi-Fi. Head below for more.

Also on sale today via Adorama is the more affordable Onkyo TX-NR6050 A/V receiver, which drops to $299 with 7.2-channel 8K home theater support. This one has been trending in the $699 range as of late, but sells for as much as $749. It’s now down by $450 and marks a new all-time low with the same AirPlay 2, Alexa, and Google support as found above. The big difference is dropping down to the 7.2-channel setup and 200W of power per channel.

As far as home theater-worthy television discounts go, we’re also currently tracking some price cuts on Sony’s 120Hz OLED A80L 4K Smart TVs. These not only look the part for bringing that cinematic experience home, but also feature onboard AirPlay 2 and are dropping down to Amazon lows starting from $1,398.

Onkyo TX-NR7100 A/V receiver features:

The first in the series to offer both 9 channels and built-in, ready-to-use DIRAC Live Room Correction, the Onkyo TX-NR7100 9.2 Channel THX Certified AV Receiver brings new meaning to the phrase, “home movie night.” The DIRAC Live Room Correction offers improved musical staging, clarity, dialog, and deeper bass, while the additional two channels create a 5.1.4 Dolby Atmos immersive surround sound experience.

