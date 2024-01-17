Sony’s 120Hz OLED A80L 4K Smart TVs with AirPlay 2 return to Amazon lows from $1,398

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on the Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Smart TV with the 55-inch variant down at $1,398 and the 65-inch model at $1,698, both with free shipping. Originally $1,900 and $2,600, today’s deals are as much as $900 off the prices these TVs launched at last summer. Today’s deals both mark a return to the Amazon all-time low. Alongside exclusive PlayStation 5 visual enhancements – “Auto HDR Tone Mapping automatically adjusts the HDR settings of the PS5 console to the TV for detailed, high-contrast scenes,” you’re looking at 120Hz panels with HDR 10, Dolby Vision, Apple AirPlay streaming, and support for Alexa or Google Assistant voice control. They also feature a pair of HDMI 2.1 inputs as well as Bluetooth, built-in Wi-Fi, and a three-way, multi-position stand. Head below for more details.

If you don’t mind going with the 2022 model X80K series from Sony – still a more than capable display experience, we are tracking some notable deals on various sizes right now. Starting at $578 shipped, there are various models on sale right now with up to $400 in savings to be had. All of the details you need are right here.

Then scope out all of the latest in TV and display tech we featured from the show floor at CES 2024:

Sony OLED BRAVIA XR A80L Series 4K Smart TV features:

Exceptional OLED picture and rich sound in perfect harmony, powered by the intelligent Cognitive Processor XR. Billions of accurate colors and pure black make everything you watch and play come to life with natural hues and shades. Acoustic Surface Audio+ turns the entire screen into a multi-channel speaker that follows the action on screen for a truly immersive viewing experience.

