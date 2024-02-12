Upgrade to Breville Barista espresso machine with a built-in grinder at up to $300 off today

If you’re looking to step your at-home espresso game up for 2024, Amazon has launched some big-time deals on the popular Breville Barista machines. First up, we have the Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine (BES876BSS) for $719.95 shipped. Regularly $900, this is a solid $180 in savings and the lowest we can find. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked at Amazon and is available on all three colorways. Delivering a machine that looks as good on the countertop as the coffee it can brew in my opinion, it features Breville’s smart dosing system that “automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time.” It also features an integrated bean grinder with 25 settings to deliver super fresh coffee every time without having to buy and store a separate unit. More deals and details below.

You’ll find Amazon’s new Breville Barista coffee maker sale right here. This time around it is focusing on the brand’s more feature-rich and premium models with up to $300 in savings across a range of colorways to match your kitchen space. Scope out everything in one place on this landing page while the prices are right.

If the full-on espresso machine isn’t your vibe, and you would prefer to go with something in the more streamlined single-serve space, this ongoing deal on Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker is worth a look, now down at $60 shipped, this machine can run as much as $90 or more on a regular basis.

Breville Barista Express Impress Espresso Machine features:

Earn up to $200 cashback with a Beanz coffee subscription when you purchase a selected Breville espresso machine. Valid Aug 1, 2023 until Jun 30, 2024

The Barista Express Impress espresso machine delivers third wave specialty coffee at home, featuring the Impress puck system for manual espresso making made easy

The smart dosing system automatically calculates and adjusts the level of fresh coffee for the perfect dose, every time

This smart system auto corrects the next dose, taking the guesswork out of manual espresso making

Replicating the action of a professional barista, assisted tamping features 7 degree “barista twist” finish and consistent 10kg of pressure, for a polished puck surface and clean tamp face

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!