Keurig’s compact K-Mini Coffee Maker drops from $90 down to $60 at Amazon today

Amazon is now offering the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker at $59.99 shipped. Regularly $90 at Amazon and sometimes as much as $100 elsewhere, this model is currently selling for $80 at Walmart. Today’s deal is on par with the best offers we tracked last year outside of the short-lived Black Friday discount at $50. This is one of Keurig’s more compact and minimalist models, as well as being one of the more attractive models in the lineup for me. It takes up very little space on the countertop (roughly 5 inches) while providing your choice of brew cup sizes between 6 and 12 ounces. The travel mug-friendly design allows folks to brew directly into their (up to 7-inch tall) to-go cup of choice. Head below for more.

While it might not be a Keurig model, you can save some cash with the Chefman InstaCoffee single-serve brewer at $36 shipped. This will provide a comparably compact countertop solution at a lower price with K-cup compatibility and an included filter to brew your own grounds (you won’t get this with the Keurig maker above).

But if you’re looking to bring home some simple and automated single-serve espresso action, this week’s Amazon deals on the Nespresso machines are where it’s at. You’ll find up to 30% in savings on a few different machines with the Nespresso Aeroccino milk frother bundled in starting from $160. Check out the details here and swing by our home goods hub for more.

Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker features:

The Keurig K-Mini single serve coffee maker in Black features a sleek design with matte finish, and at less than 5 inches wide is the perfect size for any space or occasion. The K-Mini brewer is effortlessly simple to use – just add fresh water to the reservoir, pop in your favorite K-Cup pod, press the brew button and enjoy fresh brewed, delicious coffee in minutes. Choose from hundreds of delicious K-Cup pod varieties to enjoy 6-12oz of your favorite coffee, tea, cocoa, and iced beverages.

