Hyper X Cloud III wireless gaming headset includes in-game COD: MW3 content for $130

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset for $129.99 shipped. Down from its usual $170 price tag, this is only the sixth discount we have tracked for this headset on Amazon, coming in as a 24% markdown off the going rate and landing as a return to the all-time low. You’ll also find the corded model on Amazon for $100. Regardless of whether you prefer the corded or wireless version, both models come with a limited time bonus of free in-game content for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 via a promo code that will be given to you once your purchase has been made and your headset has been shipped. You can learn more about this headset by heading below the fold, or by checking out our hands-on review.

This PC and PS4/5-compatible headset offers up to 120 hours of battery life on a single charge paired with an overall design focused on comfort, with HyperX’s signature memory foam and leatherette ear pads. Each cup holds a 53mm driver that have been “tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.” It also features a removable noise-cancelling microphone to reduce disruptive sounds and onboard volume controls with an indicator light to alert you when your mic is active or not.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home’s interior or gaming center’s lighting, check out our coverage of the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack. They sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels into any configuration that you prefer. If you’re a streamer, check out our recent coverage of the two new JBL microphones that are currently available for pre-order. The Quantum Stream Studio is a triple-condenser microphone with four selectable voice pick-up patterns to cover solo streams, interviews, and group podcasts. The Quantum Stream Talk, on the other hand, is a single condenser microphone intended for solo streamers and online calls with a super-cardioid pickup pattern that will hyper-focus on your voice to keep other random sounds off the recording.

HyperX Cloud III Wireless Gaming Headset features:

Up to 120 hours of Battery Life: Put on the Cloud III Wireless and you might not have to charge again for weeks. Enjoy up to 120 hours of battery life for gaming, watching anime, or chatting on a single charge.

Comfort is King: Comfort’s in the Cloud III’s DNA. HyperX signature memory foam in the headband and ear cushions wrapped in soft, premium leatherette make for a plush, comfortable fit all around.

Audio Tuned for Your Entertainment: Angled 53mm drivers have been tuned by HyperX audio engineers to provide an optimized listening experience that accents the dynamic sounds of gaming.

Upgraded, Crystal-Clear Detachable Microphone: Captures high-quality audio for clear voice chat and calls. The noise-cancelling mic has a built-in mesh filter to further reduce disruptive sounds. It also features an LED mic mute indicator.

Durability, for the Toughest of Battles: The headset is flexible and features an aluminum frame so it’s resilient against travel, accidents, mishaps, and your ‘level-headed’ reactions to losses and defeat screens.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!