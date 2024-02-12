Marshall’s compact Willen wireless speaker now nearly 25% off via Amazon at $91, more

Amazon is now offering some notable deals on Marshall Bluetooth speakers starting with the Willen Portable Speaker at $91.09 shipped. Regularly $120, while we have tracked a number of price drops on this model since its debut at late 2022, very rarely does it drop below $100. Today’s offer comes within a few bucks of the lowest price we have seen on Amazon, giving folks a notable opportunity to bring home one of the brand’s most compact models. Featuring that distinct retro-style Marshall amp-like design, it is also decked out with brass accents as well as an IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating. In terms of of battery power, you’re looking at up to 15 hours per charge as well as traditional Bluetooth pairing with your smart devices and a built-in mic for taking calls. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and you’ll find more Marshall speaker deals below. 

Check out these deals on Amazon’s Echo speakers from $25 as well as all of the audio solutions on sale in the Bose Valentine’s Day sale at up to $215 off. We also just got a chance to go hands-on with the fantastic Sonos Move 2 smart speaker with AirPlay 2 and stereo sound – it has quickly become one of our favorites in the category.

Marshall Willen features:

Willen is the mighty portable speaker that is made to go everywhere with you. Built with one 2’’ full range driver and two passive radiators, this speaker brings you the heavy Marshall sound you can’t live without. A top-of-class IP67 dust- and water-resistance rating means it’s always ready for the road. Willen brings together the iconic Marshall design with a ruggedness that dares you to push its limits. All this, plus its hefty 15+ hours of listening on a single charge and mounting strap mean that Willen is raring to go wherever you go.

