No date for Valentine’s Day? Talk with Alexa on these discounted Echo speakers from $25

Amazon is now offering its first Echo speaker sale of the year to join all of the brand’s other Valentine’s Day promotions. Now just about every one of its Alexa-enabled speakers is going on sale, including its all-new releases that were just refreshed last fall, as well as Kids’ editions, entry-level offerings, and more. Leading the pack this year is the best value around in the Alexa roster, with the recent Echo Pop at just $24.99. It would normally set you back $40, and is now matching the third-best price to date as one of the first handful of discounts. Head below for more.

Amazon just launched its new Echo Pop Smart Speaker with a new take on what Alexa speakers can look like. Mixing up the spherical designs that we’ve seen leveraged for the past several years, the new form-factor is made out of recycled materials. It’ll still summon Alexa just like every other smart speaker in Amazon’s stable, with the usual smart home and music streaming services onboard, too. Our launch coverage fully breaks down what to expect.

Other Echo Speakers on sale:

While today’s sale is all about the Alexa speakers, we’re also tracking some deals on screen-based experiences. Earlier this week saw the Amazon Echo Show 15 go on sale for one of its best prices ever, blurring the line between smart display and TV in the process at $200. And if you’re looking for a smaller screen-based experience for summoning Alexa, Amazon’s latest Echo Show 8 3rd Gen is also still on sale. It just happens to be at a new all-time low, as one of the first-ever price cuts lands at $90 from the usual $150 price tag.

Echo Pop features:

This compact smart speaker with Alexa features full sound that’s great for bedrooms and small spaces. Small enough to blend in and mighty enough to stand out. Ask Alexa to play music, audiobooks, and podcasts from your favorite providers like Amazon Music, Apple Music, Spotify, Pandora, Sirius XM and more. Connect via Bluetooth to stream throughout your space. Easily control compatible smart home devices like smart plugs or smart lights with your voice or the Alexa App.

