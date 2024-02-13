Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip now 50% off at new $40 low, more smart devices from $40

With Presidents’ Day approaching, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Eve smart home devices. The biggest of these discounts goes to the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip for $39.95 shipped. Down from its usual $80 price tag, this is the first discount we have seen on this particular device in over 2 months, after only receiving four price cuts over 2023. Today’s deal comes in as a 50% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $8 and dropping to the second-lowest price we have tracked – just $10 above the all-time low. You’ll also find a 6.6-foot extension of these same lights discounted to $40 as well.

This light strip is a perfect solution to affordably upgrade any space with adjustable ambient lighting. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness and features full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations. It supports Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem and even allows for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day. Likewise, it also offers built-in Siri support which can be used to voice control your lighting, or you can do so through the companion app on your iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch. Head below to learn more.

Other Eve devices receiving discounts:

For other alternatives to upgrade your smart lighting, check out our coverage of the on-going deal for the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack. They sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels into any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside and the six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations and possibilities. Likewise, if you’ve ever wanted to upgrade your car with customizable RGBIC lighting, check out the Govee Underglow Car Lights that are on sale as well.

If you want to extend smart home capabilities to your lawncare routine, check out one of the first discounts on the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower. It can handle lawncare needs up to 1/2 acre with a 150-minute runtime, 2.4-inch to 4-inch cutting height, and smart controls via the companion app.

Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip features:

Eve Light Strip requires iPhone or iPad with the latest version of iOS/iPadOS

Premium LED architecture providing full-spectrum white and color lighting, ultra-bright 1800 lumens enables full-room ambience (900 lm per m at 4200K)

Use Siri or the app on iPhone, iPad or Apple Watch to manually switch the light strip on/off, or dim/brighten it, or for color selection. Or control it automatically in a scene with other HomeKit-enabled devices.

Supports HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperature throughout the day

Easy setup & length customization is perfecting for bringing cabinets, skirting boards, shelving, stairways, or any solid surface to life: can be cut at 30 cm (11.8 in) intervals or extended up to 10 m (32.8 ft) thanks to optional 2 m (6.6 ft) extension strips

Developed in Germany, with our highly professional, multilingual product support team based in Germany ready to assist

