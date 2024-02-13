Greenworks Optimow robotic lawn mower covers 1/2 acre with 150-minute runtime for $1,000 low

Best Buy is offering the Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower for $999.99 shipped. Down from its usual $1,600 price tag, this is one of the first chances to save on this device. It comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you $600 in savings and marking a new all-time low. It even beats out Greenworks’ own website where it is still listed at its MSRP. Designed for smaller yards, this robot mower from Greenworks can handle lawncare needs up to 1/2 acre. You’ll be able to control the mower remotely via the companion app through cellular connectivity, setting schedules for when it needs to go to work or setting automatic skip days for when it rains or snows. Its 24V 4.0Ah battery ensures a runtime of 150 minutes, giving it all the time it needs to complete the task with its 2.4-inch to 4-inch cutting height. It includes a charging base as well as some replacement parts and other accessories.

If you’re looking for a cheaper option but still want to add smart home capabilities to your lawncare routine, Amazon is still offering major discounts on the WORX Landroid S 20V Robotic Lawn Mower for $599, down from $1,000. It is designed to handle yards up to 1/8 acre with smart controls available via the Landroid app through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It features a floating blade disc that automatically lifts the blades giving the device more clearance to navigate uneven terrain without getting trapped or stuck. If you have a slightly larger yard to cover, there are two alternative models also seeing discounts. The 1/4 acre model (M 20V) is seeing a 40% markdown from $1,200 to $719, while its 1/2 acre counterpart (L 20V) has fallen to $899, down from $1,500.

And if you’re a more hands-on person and preparing to jump back into outdoor work once spring rolls around, you’ll have everything you need to tackle yard duties with the Greenworks 40V 21-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower, Leaf Blower/Vacuum, String Trimmer, Hedge Trimmer, and Chainsaw Combo Kit that also comes with 5.0Ah and 2.0Ah batteries and dual chargers, still discounted from $1,100 to $740.

Greenworks Optimow Robotic Lawn Mower features:

Ideal Yard Size: Up to 1/2 Acre

Easy Setup with step-by-step boundary wires (provided)

App Scheduling: Set to automatically skip days with rain or frost in the forecast

Slopes: up to 35% (20°)

Cutting Height: 2.4” to 4.0”

Connectivity: 4G Cellular Connectivity + GPS

Technology: Intelligent Brushless motor technology providing more power, longer run times, quiet operation, and extended motor life.

