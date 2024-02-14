OtterBox 15W MFi MagSafe charging stands now 25% off: 3-in-1 for $112.50, more from $75

OtterBox is now offering some notable deals on its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe stands starting with the 3-in-1 Charging Station at $112.46 shipped. Regularly $150, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with most of the price drops we tracked last year, delivering a solid 25% in savings on both the black and white models. This is the flagship OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station complete with a 5W Qi BPP on the base for AirPods and other earbud cases as well as a built-in 5W Apple Watch charging pad, and, right up front, a 15W Apple MagSafe landing pad for iPhone 12 through 15 series devices. You’ll find a solid aluminum construction with a weighted base alongside “strong magnetic alignment and attachment” and a fingerprint-resistant finish. Limited lifetime warranty included. More details below along with a price drop on the more basic 15W MagSafe stand.
OtterBox is also offering 25% off its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe Charging Stand at $74.96 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we can find, but it is only available on the white colorway right now. This one is much of the same – metal build, weighted base, 15W “optimal” charging, and more – just with a cleaner and more streamlined design. It only provides a charging pad for iPhone, but if that’s all you need, it is a more affordable solution.
If you’re after an even more affordable option, check out our hands-on review of Spigen’s latest 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station. As the name suggests, this one splits the difference with a MagSafe iPhone charger and an AirPods wireless pad in the base. It’s not as high-end option, maxes out at 7.5W for iPhone, and doesn’t include Apple Watch charging, but it is still StandBy-ready, has performed flawlessly for me, and costs a fraction of the price.
OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:
- 15W optimal wireless charging
- Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
- Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
- Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
- Apple Watch charger integrated into stand
- Works with cases for MagSafe
- Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
- Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable
