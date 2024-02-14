OtterBox 15W MFi MagSafe charging stands now 25% off: 3-in-1 for $112.50, more from $75

OtterBox is now offering some notable deals on its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe stands starting with the 3-in-1 Charging Station at $112.46 shipped. Regularly $150, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with most of the price drops we tracked last year, delivering a solid 25% in savings on both the black and white models. This is the flagship OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station complete with a 5W Qi BPP on the base for AirPods and other earbud cases as well as a built-in 5W Apple Watch charging pad, and, right up front, a 15W Apple MagSafe landing pad for iPhone 12 through 15 series devices. You’ll find a solid aluminum construction with a weighted base alongside “strong magnetic alignment and attachment” and a fingerprint-resistant finish. Limited lifetime warranty included. More details below along with a price drop on the more basic 15W MagSafe stand.

OtterBox is also offering 25% off its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe Charging Stand at $74.96 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we can find, but it is only available on the white colorway right now. This one is much of the same – metal build, weighted base, 15W “optimal” charging, and more – just with a cleaner and more streamlined design. It only provides a charging pad for iPhone, but if that’s all you need, it is a more affordable solution.

If you’re after an even more affordable option, check out our hands-on review of Spigen’s latest 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station. As the name suggests, this one splits the difference with a MagSafe iPhone charger and an AirPods wireless pad in the base. It’s not as high-end option, maxes out at 7.5W for iPhone, and doesn’t include Apple Watch charging, but it is still StandBy-ready, has performed flawlessly for me, and costs a fraction of the price.

OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:

15W optimal wireless charging

Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station

Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design

Strong magnetic alignment and attachment

Apple Watch charger integrated into stand

Works with cases for MagSafe

Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service

Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable

