OtterBox 15W MFi MagSafe charging stands now 25% off: 3-in-1 for $112.50, more from $75

Justin Kahn -
Smartphone AccessoriesOtterBox
25% off From $75
OtterBox MFi-approved 15W MagSafe stands

OtterBox is now offering some notable deals on its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe stands starting with the 3-in-1 Charging Station at $112.46 shipped. Regularly $150, this is the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is on par with most of the price drops we tracked last year, delivering a solid 25% in savings on both the black and white models. This is the flagship OtterBox 3-in-1 MagSafe charging station complete with a 5W Qi BPP on the base for AirPods and other earbud cases as well as a built-in 5W Apple Watch charging pad, and, right up front, a 15W Apple MagSafe landing pad for iPhone 12 through 15 series devices. You’ll find a solid aluminum construction with a weighted base alongside “strong magnetic alignment and attachment” and a fingerprint-resistant finish. Limited lifetime warranty included. More details below along with a price drop on the more basic 15W MagSafe stand. 

OtterBox is also offering 25% off its MFi-approved 15W MagSafe Charging Stand at $74.96 shipped. Regularly $100, this is the lowest price we can find, but it is only available on the white colorway right now. This one is much of the same – metal build, weighted base, 15W “optimal” charging, and more – just with a cleaner and more streamlined design. It only provides a charging pad for iPhone, but if that’s all you need, it is a more affordable solution. 

If you’re after an even more affordable option, check out our hands-on review of Spigen’s latest 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station. As the name suggests, this one splits the difference with a MagSafe iPhone charger and an AirPods wireless pad in the base. It’s not as high-end option, maxes out at 7.5W for iPhone, and doesn’t include Apple Watch charging, but it is still StandBy-ready, has performed flawlessly for me, and costs a fraction of the price

OtterBox 3-in-1 Charging Station with MagSafe features:

  • 15W optimal wireless charging
  • Refined design, multi-device wireless charging station
  • Solid aluminum construction with durable weighted design
  • Strong magnetic alignment and attachment
  • Apple Watch charger integrated into stand
  • Works with cases for MagSafe
  • Limited lifetime warranty supported by hassle-free customer service
  • Includes 36W wall charger and USB C-C 2M (6.6FT) cable

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…

OtterBox

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Save 36% on Nixplay’s 10.1-inch smart touchscreen...
Save $509 on Segway’s Ninebot P65 e-scooter with 40-m...
LEGO Fortnite sets are coming after all, six new builds...
Get up to $807 in savings on Blix e-bikes with free acc...
Android game and app deals: Prune, Point, ARIDA Backlan...
Check out these eBooks from TradePub that are free for ...
Microsoft Windows 11 Pro is down to just $25 (Reg. $199...
Anker’s 12-in-1 monitor stand with built-in USB-C...
Load more...
Show More Comments