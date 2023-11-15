Tested: Spigen’s latest 2-in-1 MagSafe charging station delivers reliable StandBy action at $40

Today we are taking a closer look at Spigen’s latest affordable MagSafe charging stand. The new Spigen ArcField Dual debuted shortly before the launch of its epic iMac-style iPhone 15 MagSafe case as another piece of notable bang for your buck tech for folks not looking to spend over $100 or more for a desktop or nightstand charging station. Ready to support your StandBy habits and daily desktop charging needs, we have been putting the new ArcField Dual through its paces over the last couple weeks to see if it was actually worth spending the $40 on it or not. Head below for the latest entry in the Tested with 9to5Toys series to find out.

You’re reading Tested with 9to5Toys, where we explore everyday tech essentials that make life a bit easier. Browse through our entire guide for all of the latest reviews, and sound off in the comments below if there’s something you’d like to see featured.

Spigen ArcField Dual 7.5W review – an affordable MagSafe charging stand worth a closer look

The Spigen ArcField Dual is an affordable MagSafe charging stand for a reason. It is limited to 7.5W charging speeds and doesn’t come with the fancy removable USB-C Apple Watch chargers we see on some models, but it is still a solid option for bringing StandBy action to your setup.

The combination of metal and plastic also carries a 5W AirPods charging pad along the bottom while the hinged viewing stand with included MagSafe charger are joined by USB-C connectivity for power – cable included in the box.

The Spigen ArcField Dual 7.5W MagSafe charging stand is currently selling for $39.99 shipped at Amazon, down from the usual $50, by way of an on-page coupon we have been tracking over the last week or more.

Take a closer look at the specs:

Compatible with MagSafe case and accessory. Max 7.5W for your iPhone and Max 5W for your AirPods.

No need to put effort into finding the sweet spot. Seamlessly aligned magnet ensure stable charging in any orientation.

Airboost Technology automatically detects the optimized charging mode.

Overheat Protection Technology enables optimized temperature control and higher performance.

9to5Toys’ Take:

The ArcField Dual 7.5W MagFit would certainly be considered one of the more affordable MagSafe charging stands out there – don’t be fooled by the $100 price tag you’ll find on the official site, you can land one for $40 via the official Amazon storefront right now. However, it’s not a cheap one in terms of functionality and build quality.

Like most of the Spigen gear out there, this affordable MagSafe charger delivers a notable option without getting into the overly premium space as far as build materials and specs go. It is indeed just a typical 7.5W charger, but if you’re anything like me that’s more than enough – my phone literally never dies on me enough to need the high-speed 15W action, although I can imagine why some folks would want that. The same goes for the 5W AirPods or earbuds charging pad (sometimes I use it for my old iPhone X) – it’s nothing overly special, just a convenient charging pad that gets the job done wire-free.

As far a the build goes, I actually think it hits slightly above the $40 price of admission here. No, it’s not got natural wood elements, premium leathers, or anything like, but it is pretty solid. You’ll find a weighted base wrapped in a hard plastic with a metal arm extending up to hold the integrated MagSafe charging puck for your iPhone.

It is solid, carries just enough weight that you can remove the phone one-handed without the unit sliding over the desktop – you’ll just need to consciously pull slightly up and off, as opposed to just grabbing the phone in haste – and features a softer rubber bottom pad to rest smoothly on your table or nightstand.

The arm features a robust looking hinge at the connection point between it and the charging puck up top. After a couple weeks of use, it is still a little tight at the hinge point – you can’t adjust the angle with one hand while your phone is on there – but I would rather that than something that feels as though it’s just going to lose tension and flop all over the place. This one certainly does not feel like it’s going to do that anytime soon.

Well Spigen has done it again here. This is a solid affordable MagSafe charging stand and another piece of gear from the brand that won’t the break the bank and still get the job done. Again, if you’re looking for the highest end specs with 15W charging and an integrated Apple Watch charger, you’ll have to look elsewhere. But as far as I and my daily charging and viewing needs are concerned, the Spigen ArcField Dual is $40 well spent.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!