Grab an extra power bank while this Baseus 10K mAh USB-C model is just $13 Prime shipped

Update: The deal below is live once again after you clip the on-page coupon and apply code XXMMWESL at checkout.

The official Baseus Amazon storefront is now offering its 10,000mAh Airpow USB-C Power Bank for just $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon and apply code VSWZBSJG XXMMWESL at checkout. This model carries a regular price of $30, but more recently fetches $20 at Amazon. Today’s deal knocks another $7 off to deliver a particularly notable price on a 10,000mAh portable power source. This model supports 20W Power Delivery via its USB-C output – Baseus says it can charge an iPhone 15 up to 50% in “about 30 minutes.” It is a notable and affordable option to throw in your bag to pull out in a pinch with the ability to charge two devices at the same time over both USB-C and USB-A. Head below for more details.

Today’s lead deal is more than competitive when it comes to 10K mAh power banks – most comparable options from the other budget-friendly brands will sell for at least a few bucks more right now. You’ll be hard-pressed to find anything as good for less at the moment. Even this 2-pack of usually rock-bottom Miady models is selling for $1 more right now, and they are 5,000mAh each.

If you would prefer a more capable solution or something from a bigger name brand, scope out some of the deals below:

Baseus Airpow USB-C Power Bank features:

Baseus Airpow portable charger supports 20W Power Delivery high-speed USB C output, get iPhone 15 up to 50% charge in just about 30min, 3 times faster than standard 5W charging. It also supports PD18W and QC18W, the fastest charging power bank within $20. The USB-C port of this battery pack also supports 18W fast input. You can fully charge it in as fast as 2 hours and 48 minutes when you use the 18W charger to charge the battery to save your precious time. Slim and compact design makes it the perfect portable power bank for travels, and easily fits into bags or backpacks, so you can stay powered for the journey.

