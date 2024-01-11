Charge 3 devices at once with Journey’s new MagSafe wireless kickstand power bank, now 20% off

After featuring the launch of its new Apple Find My wallet card, passport holder, and MagSafe wallet, we are now taking a look at Journey’s new wireless power bank. Officially known as the Rapid GO Wireless Kickstand Power Bank, it is designed to provide on-the-go charging wire-free with a few add-on amenities in tow. Now available for purchase directly from the official Journey site, you can actually land one at 20% off using the on-page coupon, and scope out more of the details on what it can bring to your EDC down below.

New Journey Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank

The new Journey Rapid GO Wireless Power Bank delivers the only multifunction power bank in the brand’s current-generation lineup. It houses a 10,000mAh battery inside to “elevate your on-the-go charging” with few additional features in tow.

First of all, it is MagSafe-compatible, meaning it will magnetically snap onto the back of your iPhone 12 through 15 series handset without the need of any sort of adhesive (it is made to work with MagSafe-friendly iPhone cases as well). It will also work with other smartphones that are “equipped with [a] magnetic ring attachment.”

Okay so, thus far we are just lookin at a typical MagSafe power bank. However, the Rapid GO also features a built-in kickstand for hands-free viewing while your phone is charging as well as an adjustable finger loop so you can pick the entire thing up while it’s connected to your device “without accidents.”

From there, Journey has equipped its new wireless power bank with a couple extra ports – it can effectively charge three devices at once – your smartphone and two others. It features a USB-A and a USB-C port along the bottom of the form-factor to enable this feature.

Here’s a quick look at the specs:

1 X USB-A port, 1 X USB-Cport, wireless charging-enabled (MagSafe-compatible)

Ergonomically designed finger-grab holder

Built-in kickstand stands the phone

Compatible with smartphones equipped with magnetic ring attachment

Max charging speeds: Wireless charging: 15W; USB-C: 20W (PD); USB-A: 18W

10000 mAh lithium battery

Safety mechanisms to prevent short circuit, low-voltage, over-voltage, over-charge and discharge

The new Rapid GO 10,000mAh Wireless Kickstand Power Bank is now available for purchase at $69.99, but using code SAVE20 at checkout will knock your total down to $55.99 shipped.

There are certainly more affordable MagSafe power banks out there, like this 5,000mAh Anker model that is selling from $35 right now, but Journey has added some potentially helpful amenities to the experience here that might offer additional value to some users.

