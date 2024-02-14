Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ now starts from $190 (Reg. $220+)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ starting at $189.99 shipped for the Wi-Fi 64GB capacity. This is $30 off the usual $220 price tag and marks the very first chance to save on this configuration. Previous discounts have been focused on the 128GB capacity, which is also getting in on the discounts today. This higher storage model now sells for $239.99 – saving you the same $30 from its usual $270 price tag. In either case, today’s savings are also matched at Best Buy. Dive into our announcement coverage and then head below for more.

We first got a look at the new Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ back in October, only now just beginning to ship this month. The new release is certainly on the more affordable end of the spectrum as far as Android tablets go, and the specs aren’t all too far off. There’s a 10.9-inch FHD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chip at the center of the package. Two different configurations are available, with the 64GB SSD version coming with 4GB of RAM, and the 128GB capacity being complemented by 8GB of memory. Each one sports a 5,100mAh battery, too, and there’s expandable microSD card storage up to 1TB for good measure.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Amazon

Buy the Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ on Best Buy

We’re also still tracking discounts on Google’s new Pixel Tablet for those who are in search of something a bit more unique than a typical tablet. There’s most notably the novel design that lets it dock onto a speaker base to charge, while also converting it into a Nest Hub of sorts when not in use. Pricing starts at $449 right now and comes joined by deals on an extra Speaker Dock at $98.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9+ features:

Meet your go to device for on-the-go family fun Galaxy Tab A9+. A bright, engaging 11″ screen is perfect for every family member to do what they love. Whether they’re enjoying a show, unwinding with a game, or catching up on schoolwork or day to day tasks, an upgraded chipset makes every experience feel smooth and easy. You can even open multiple apps at the same time and get all your everyday tasks done quickly. Use it for hours without worrying about power and keep everything you love together with plenty of storage space.

