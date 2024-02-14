Save 36% on Nixplay’s 10.1-inch smart touchscreen digital picture frame down at $121

As part of its President’s Day sales, Amazon is offering the Nixplay Digital Touchscreen Picture Frame for $121.28 shipped. Down from a $190 price tag, it saw many discounts over 2023, with most of them being small drops to $125 at the lowest until Black Friday and Christmas sales brought costs down further to the year’s $100 low. Today’s deal comes in as a 36% markdown off the going rate and beats our previous mention by $7, landing it among some of the lowest prices we’ve seen recently.

This Wi-Fi digital picture frame sports a 10.1-inch touchscreen display that can be hung on a wall or rest on a table in either landscape or portrait orientations, with content rotating to fit the screen. You can load all your memories onto it through the Nixplay app and even have others contribute by adding their own. It has a built-in sensor that can detect whether anyone is in the room so it doesn’t waste power, and also works alongside Amazon Alexa gear to call up playlists of photos and more whenever you’re feeling nostalgic. Head below to learn more.

And to keep saving during President’s Day sales, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Eve smart home devices like the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness, featuring full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations, while also supporting Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem – even allowing for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day. Within the same post you’ll also find other ways to upgrade your home and bring it further into the twenty-first century.

Nixplay Digital Touchscreen Picture Frame features:

GIFT-READY – Ship our digital photo frame anywhere worldwide and preload it with memories using the Nixplay app.

FAMILY FRIENDLY – Easy to set up for young and old. WiFi and the Nixplay app allow multiple users to contribute to a single digital photo frame or connect multiple digital frames and celebrate moments across devices.

PRIVATE SOCIAL NETWORK – Share photos to a single frame, or connect multiple digital picture frames and relive celebrated memories together.

CONNECTED – Drag and drop photo uploads from Apple Photos, Google Photos, Facebook, Instagram, and more!

SHARE PHOTOS directly from your phone, tablet, or computer to connected Nixplay digital photo frames instantly.

SECURE STORAGE – Nixplay’s cloud storage is located in the USA on secure, CCPA & GDPR compliant, encrypted servers, so you can rest assured that your photos are kept safe and secure.

MULTI-LINGUAL SUPPORT: Nixplay’s digital frames and App interface are available in English, German, French, and Japanese.

