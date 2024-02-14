Save up to 42% on ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mops with auto-empty stations from $400

With Presidents’ Day approaching, Amazon is offering up to 42% off on a selection of ECOVACS robotic vacuum and mops. A notable standout amongst the lineup is the DEEBOT N10 PLUS Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo with Auto-Empty Station for $399.98 shipped. Down from its usual $650 price tag, it spent the first half of 2023 seeing the same repeated discount to $500 before ending up back at its MSRP until fall rolled around. We then saw discounts bring costs down further to $400 until early Black Friday sales dropped them to a $350 all-time low. Today’s deal comes in as a 38% markdown off the going rate, giving you $250 in savings and landing at the second-lowest price we have tracked.

This robot vacuum and mop utilizes 3,800Pa of suction power alongside an OZMO precision mopping system to simultaneously cover any cleaning needs on any floor type. Like many other popular models of autonomous cleaning devices, this one uses a laser-based LiDAR navigation system to generate 3D maps of your home or space’s layout in order to identify floor types and calculate the most efficient cleaning path – even around everyday objects like shoes, toys, etc. It sports a 5,200mAh battery that keeps it going up to 200 minutes (330 minutes on quiet mode) and also includes a 2.5L dustbin that holds up to two months of debris before you’ll have to get involved. Head below to read more.

Other ECOVACS robots receiving discounts:

DEEBOT T20 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station: $699 (Reg. $1,100)

(Reg. $1,100) DEEBOT X1 Omni Robot Vacuum and Mop with Auto-Empty Station: $900 (Reg. $1,550)

And to keep saving during President’s Day sales, Amazon is offering up to 50% off on a selection of Eve smart home devices like the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness, featuring full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations, while also supporting Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem – even allowing for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day. Within the same post you’ll also find other ways to upgrade your home and bring it further into the twnety-first century.

ECOVACS DEEBOT N10 PLUS robot vacuum and mop features:

Vacuum and Mop in One Go. Clean all your floors faster with simultaneous vacuuming and mopping. DEEBOT N10 PLUS smartly detects and avoids carpet when mopping, giving every surface the clean it needs.

Precise Mapping for a Thorough, Efficient Clean. With an advanced laser-based LiDAR navigation system, DEEBOT generates maps more accurate of vSLAM and camera-based technology, ensuring the most efficient path for a faster, more comprehensive clean.

Powerful Deep Cleaning with 3800Pa Suction. With a maximum suction power of 3800Pa, DEEBOT N10 PLUS easily lifts dirt, debris from crevices and carpet fibers. Powered by 5200mAh battery, it cleans up to 200mins (330mins on quiet mode) on a single charge.

Months of Hands-free Cleaning. The Auto-Empty Station with 2.5L dustbag holds 2 months’ worth of vacuum debris, staying maintenance free for 60 days. The auto-seal design of the dust bag keeps the mess contained when you are ready to discard.

Breathe Easy. Say Goodbye to the Odor of Pet Hair. The specially designed dust bag and filter can easily filter particles and trap odors at the same time, absorbing the smelly substances produced by ordinary household wastes.

