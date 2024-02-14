TP-Link’s 6-outlet smart power strip surge protector with USB up to 50% off at $40, more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
50% off From $14

Amazon is now offering the TP-Link Kasa Smart Power Strip Surge Protector for $39.99 shipped after you clip the 50% on-page coupon. This one is listed with a regular price at $80, and while it does sometimes go for as much, it more typically sits in the $43 to $63 range as of late. Today’s offer is among the lowest prices we have tracked in months and delivers a solid offer on six individually-controlled smart outlets alongside three USB ports. The 15A max load combines with a no hub-required operation that provides typical smart plug action, including energy monitoring and the ability to control connected devices from anywhere using the Kasa smart app or your voice when integrated with your Alexa and Google Assistant gear. Head below for more details and a host of other ongoing TP-Link smart home deals.  

And even more:

You’ll also want to check out today’s offers on Govee’s Matter-supported strip lights at $40 and everything else in our smart home hub

Kasa Smart Power Strip features:

  • 6 smart outlets: Independently control 6 smart outlets, and charge 3 devices with built in USB ports; Ideal for controlling electronics in your home, home office, or small business
  • Surge protection: ETL certified surge protection shields sensitive electronics and appliances from sudden power surges that can occur during weather storms and cause irreparable damage
  • Energy monitoring : Monitor how much energy devices connected to the power strip consume; Check on each one from your Kasa smart app and turn off ones that are using too much power
  • Control from anywhere: Control connected devices from anywhere with the Kasa Smart app. Power up your office remotely and even your holiday lights from the app
  • Voice control: Remotely control your smart plug and use voice commands with Alexa, Google Assistant, or MicroSoft Cortana. 

