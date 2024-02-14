Govee brings Matter support to your smart home with its M1 Strip Lights from $40 (Reg. $60+)

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. The $20 in savings here today is matching our previous mention, bringing the set back down to the price we tracked over the holidays last year. You’ll also find the longer 16.4-foot run back at $69.99 shipped as well, down from the regular $100 price tag. Designed to work alongside other Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear with Matter support, it provides an intelligent lighting solution with a more unified control experience alongside other pieces of kit in your smart home setup. This strip provides multi-color action with the upgraded 4-in-1 chipset that “displays more natural color, higher lumen brightness, and richer color performance.” It also features voice command support, music syncing tech to pulse along with your tunes, and 17 animation effects. Head below for more details.

If the Matter support isn’t of importance for your setup, something like Govee’s 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Strip Lights without it is a much more affordable proposition that delivers a very similar feature set otherwise. In fact, you can land this set down at just $12 Prime shipped right now on Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon.

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more including the latest Blink and Ring Amazon events with prices starting from just $35 shipped. Be sure to scope out the brand new Ring doorbell solution that just debuted for 2024 and then head over to this all-time low on the Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread while you’re at it.

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

