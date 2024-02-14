Govee brings Matter support to your smart home with its M1 Strip Lights from $40 (Reg. $60+)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmart HomeGovee
Reg. $60+ From $40

The official Govee Amazon storefront is now offering its 2023 model M1 RGBIC LED Strip Lights with Matter at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is 33% off the going rate for the lowest price we can find. The $20 in savings here today is matching our previous mention, bringing the set back down to the price we tracked over the holidays last year. You’ll also find the longer 16.4-foot run back at $69.99 shipped as well, down from the regular $100 price tag. Designed to work alongside other Apple Home, Alexa, Google Assistant, and SmartThings gear with Matter support, it provides an intelligent lighting solution with a more unified control experience alongside other pieces of kit in your smart home setup. This strip provides multi-color action with the upgraded 4-in-1 chipset that “displays more natural color, higher lumen brightness, and richer color performance.” It also features voice command support, music syncing tech to pulse along with your tunes, and 17 animation effects. Head below for more details. 

If the Matter support isn’t of importance for your setup, something like Govee’s 16.4-foot RGBIC LED Strip Lights without it is a much more affordable proposition that delivers a very similar feature set otherwise. In fact, you can land this set down at just $12 Prime shipped right now on Amazon after clipping the on-page coupon

Then head over to our smart home hub for even more including the latest Blink and Ring Amazon events with prices starting from just $35 shipped. Be sure to scope out the brand new Ring doorbell solution that just debuted for 2024 and then head over to this all-time low on the Eve Room HomeKit air quality monitor with Thread while you’re at it. 

Govee Matter HomeKit Lightstrip features:

The LED lights work with all certified smart home platforms, including HomeKit, Alexa, Google Assistant and etc. Control the smart LED strip lights via voice commands for a better and smarter ecological experience. Independent IC chips make multiple colors simultaneously show on one strip light. The upgraded 4-in-1 RGBICW chip displays more natural color and higher lumen brightness to decorate your furniture such as cabinet, TV and gaming desk.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.
Govee

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Samsung’s just-released Galaxy Tab A9+ now starts...
Score a refurb Xbox Series X console today at $310 for ...
TP-Link’s 6-outlet smart power strip surge protec...
Samsung’s latest Galaxy Watch 6 has never sold fo...
Score some deals on your next Lyft rides with 15% off g...
Save $99 on Apple’s AirPods Max with the first di...
Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip now 50% off at new ...
Baseus’ ioTa portable power station offers a 288W...
Load more...
Show More Comments