New Amazon low hits Belkin’s 96W 5-in-1 Thunderbolt 4 Docking Station down at $165

Justin Kahn -
Belkin
Reg. $200 $165
a desktop computer sitting on top of a desk

Amazon is now offering the 5-in-1 Belkin Connect Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub at $164.99 shipped. This model first landed on Amazon last summer and carries a $200 regular price tag. Having only seen a few very light price drops since then. Today’s $35 price drop enters as the best yet and a new Amazon all-time low. Wrapped within an attractive silver and black housing, it is designed to professionally expand your setup with a host of additional Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports capable of data transfers, charging, and supporting additional displays. Head below for all of the specifics. 

The 5-in-1 Belkin Connect Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub features three downstream and one upstream Thunderbolt 4 connections for 40Gb/s data transfers and “dual monitors up to 4K at 60Hz, or a single 8K at 30Hz.” Alongside a single USB-A connection for legacy devices and a 150W PSU, it can deliver 96W power passthrough action for connected gear as well as compatibility on a range of devices such as iPad, MacBook, Chromebook, and PC laptops. Ships with a 3-year warranty.

On the more affordable side of things, for folks that just don’t need something as pro-grade, check out the deals we are tracking on these UGREEN USB-C hubs. While clearly not as high-end or capable overall, if you’re just looking for some basic I/O expansion and monitor support, you’ll find options starting from $24 Prime shipped right now with USB-C and HDMI action. All of the details you need are right here

Belkin Connect Thunderbolt 4 Core Hub features:

This multifunctional Belkin hub accounts for various connection needs, built for fast & convenient connectivity with 5 ports, including 3x downstream and 1x upstream Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports, plus 1x USB-A port with 96W power delivery. Daisy chain up to 6 devices with Thunderbolt and enjoy fast & consistent transfer rates up to 40 Gbps – 8x faster than USB 3.0 – with support for dual monitors up to 4K at 60Hz, or a single 8K at 30Hz. 150W PSU keeps all your devices charged. Allowing charging while utilizing its other ports, this all-in-one hub’s 96W PD ports offer continuous charging speed for your devices; supports up to 15W of downstream charging from each port.

Belkin

