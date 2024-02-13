UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI now down to just $24 (Reg. $40), more from $30

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesUGREEN
Reg. $40 $24
UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub

We are now tracking some notable deals on already affordable UGREEN hubs and docking stations via its official Amazon storefront. First up, we have the UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our mention from last fall and an affordable way to expand your MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or other laptop’s connectivity potential. This 6-in-1 hub features an HDMI port for up to 4K video output alongside a 100MB/s Ethernet connection, three USB-A ports, and a downstream USB-C jack with 85W passthrough charging. Head below for more deals and details. 

More UGREEN hub deals:

We are also tracking this more basic UGREEN USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub down at $20. But if you’re a Mac mini user, you’ll definitely want to scope out our hands-on review of Satechi’s Stand and Hub with the new NVMe SSD slot and iPad users can still score a deal on Anker’s 8-in-1 HDMI dock stand

UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

  • 6 in 1 USB-C Hub: This USB C ethernent hub turns a single USB-C port into 6 ports for data transfer, media display, internet connection and charging.
  • 4K HD Visuals: Get up to 4K@30Hz with the USB C to HDMI port. Enjoy visually stunning movies, high-definition online meetings, or extend your display for incredibly appealing digital presentations. Note: Does not support HDR/3D.
  • 1000Mbps Ethernet Connection: Gigabit ethernet port of this USB C Hub ensures a more stable and faster internet connection than WiFi.
  • 100W Fast Power Charging: Support up to 85W USB C pass-through charging via Type-C port to keep your laptop powered. 15W is reserved for other interface operations.Note: The USB-C port only supports charging and does not support data transmission or video output.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…
UGREEN

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Apple Pencil 2 drops to to $79 at Amazon, its second-be...
Anker’s Liberty 3 Pro Noise Cancelling Earbuds wi...
Save up to $1,200 on refrigerators, dishwashers, and la...
Acer’s Cloud Gaming Chromebook 516 GE falls to $4...
New running shoes don’t have to break the bank, these...
Upgrade to Nespresso single-serve with a solid deal on ...
Hover-1 Renegade electric scooter cruises into spring w...
Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe Pad with Apple Watch ...
Load more...
Show More Comments