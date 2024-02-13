UGREEN’s 6-in-1 USB-C Hub with 4K HDMI now down to just $24 (Reg. $40), more from $30

We are now tracking some notable deals on already affordable UGREEN hubs and docking stations via its official Amazon storefront. First up, we have the UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub for $23.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to clip the on-page coupon. Regularly $40, this is a solid 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our mention from last fall and an affordable way to expand your MacBook, iPad, iPhone, or other laptop’s connectivity potential. This 6-in-1 hub features an HDMI port for up to 4K video output alongside a 100MB/s Ethernet connection, three USB-A ports, and a downstream USB-C jack with 85W passthrough charging. Head below for more deals and details.

More UGREEN hub deals:

We are also tracking this more basic UGREEN USB-C Multiport Adapter Hub down at $20. But if you’re a Mac mini user, you’ll definitely want to scope out our hands-on review of Satechi’s Stand and Hub with the new NVMe SSD slot and iPad users can still score a deal on Anker’s 8-in-1 HDMI dock stand.

UGREEN Revodok 6-in-1 USB-C Hub features:

6 in 1 USB-C Hub: This USB C ethernent hub turns a single USB-C port into 6 ports for data transfer, media display, internet connection and charging.

4K HD Visuals: Get up to 4K@30Hz with the USB C to HDMI port. Enjoy visually stunning movies, high-definition online meetings, or extend your display for incredibly appealing digital presentations. Note: Does not support HDR/3D.

1000Mbps Ethernet Connection: Gigabit ethernet port of this USB C Hub ensures a more stable and faster internet connection than WiFi.

100W Fast Power Charging: Support up to 85W USB C pass-through charging via Type-C port to keep your laptop powered. 15W is reserved for other interface operations.Note: The USB-C port only supports charging and does not support data transmission or video output.

