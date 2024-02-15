Upgrade to De’Longhi’s Dedica Arte Espresso Machine with steam wand at $250 ($50+ off)

While we are still tracking hundreds of dollars in savings on the popular Breville options, today we spotted an even more affordable way to upgrade your morning coffee game with Amazon’s deal on the De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine. You can now land this machine down at $249.99 shipped. Originally $400, it typically sells for closer to $300 these days and is now an additional $50 off. Today’s deal is matching the lowest price we have tracked from Amazon outside of a one-time Black Friday offer at $212. This is not only a more affordable option than the aforementioned Breville solutions, but it is also a much more compact one, potentially making for a more suitable option for folks that value their countertop space. Hit the jump for the deals.

You’re looking at a 15-bar close to pro-grade espresso machine for a fraction of the price. At just 6-inches in width, it delivers a space-saving design with an “Automatic Flow Stop feature [that] dispenses just the right amount of espresso” alongside an integrated My LatteArt Steam Wand – it makes “it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos.”

As mentioned above, deals on Breville machines are still alive and well. If you’re looking for a more substantial statement piece for your kitchen counter, the up to $300 in savings we are tracking on the Breville Barista machines are worth a closer look. These higher-end offering feature built-in bean grinders and a stainless steel build in various colroways. Scope them out right here.

De’Longhi EC885M Dedica Arte Espresso Machine features:

Assures quality results, with adjustable controls for personal preferences. Makes it easy to achieve the perfect milk texture for café quality lattes and cappuccinos. Just 6” wide, the compact design eliminates kitchen clutter. The exclusive stainless steel finish combines form and function atop your counter. This machine includes a professional tamper and a large filter basket that accommodates up to 18g of ground coffee. It gives you the power to brew authentic barista-quality beverages just like your favorite coffeehouse.

