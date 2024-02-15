HP ENVY 6065e wireless all-in-one Inkjet printer with HP+ subscription and AirPrint hits $71 low

Best Buy is offering discounts up to 53% off on a large selection of HP printers. A notable standout amongst the lineup is the HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer for $70.99 shipped. Down from its usual $130 price tag, it saw 11 discounts over 2023, with the first half of the year spent at or above $100 and the second half of the year seeing drops to $90 and $80 during the beginning of fall. Today’s deal comes in as a 45% markdown off the going rate and lands as a new all-time low.

You’ll be able to print professional-quality documents with this printer like forms, reports, brochures, and presentations – in either classic black and white or color. It produces your documents at a speed of 10 pages per minute in black and 7 pages per minute in color, with the option to print, scan, and copy documents from your phone. It includes the optional HP+ Smart Printing System that will keep itself up-to-date and ready to print from anywhere without any additional costs. Along with your HP+ activation, you’ll also get a three-month subscription for the instant ink delivery service, which ships ink cartridges to you automatically so you never run out. Keep in mind like most subscription services, after the third month you’ll be charged a monthly fee unless cancelled. Head below to learn more.

If you’re looking for something that does away with any cartridge needs, check out the HP Smart Tank 5000 Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer for $150, down from $250. It can produce documents at a speed of 10 pages per minute in black and 5 pages per minute in color, with options to print, scan, and copy documents from your phone like the above model. Where this one shines, though, is its cartridge-free design, which comes stocked with enough ink to print “up to 8,000 color pages with vibrant color graphics and sharp text.” It also features self-healing Wi-Fi technology that detects and resolves connection issues as they occur as well as AirPrint, which allows macOS and iOS operating systems to print without installing printer-specific drivers.

And if you’ve been wanting to upgrade your home’s interior or your office’s lighting to something more unique, check out our coverage of the Govee Glide Hexagon Light Panels Ultra 10-pack. They sport a modular design that allows you to arrange the 10 included panels into any configuration that you prefer. Each panel has 129 LED beads packed inside and the six sides of the panels can even be spliced together giving you virtually limitless color combinations and possibilities. You can also check out the President’s Day sales taking up to 50% off on a selection of Eve smart home devices like the Eve HomeKit-enabled LED Light Strip. It produces up to 1,800 lumens of brightness, featuring full-spectrum white alongside RGB color combinations, while also supporting Apple’s HomeKit ecosystem – even allowing for HomeKit Adaptive Lighting to automatically adjust color temperatures throughout the day.

HP ENVY 6065e Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer features:

Get everyone connected. Just like that. Self-healing Wi-Fi automatically detects and resolves connectivity issues to help reduce interruptions. Get connected with Bluetooth and start printing fast from your smartphone or tablet–easy setup.

HP+: The Smart Printing SystemThe optional HP+ printing system is smarter – it keeps itself up to date and ready to print. (HP+ requires an HP account, internet connection, and use of original HP ink for the life of the printer.)

3 months free ink when you activate HP+Includes 3 months free subscription for Instant Ink delivery service with HP+ activation. Ink ships automatically5 so you never run out. After 3 months, monthly fee charged automatically unless cancelled, and you save up to 50%.

HP+ puts our planet firstWith net zero-deforestation prints and closed-loop cartridge recycling.

Mobile Printing Capability: HP Smart app; Apple AirPrint; ChromeOS; Mopria-certified

Print Resolution, Black (best): Up to 1200X 1200 rendered dpi (when printing from a computer); Color (best): Up to 4800 x 1200 optimized dpi color (when printing from a computer on selected HP photopapers and 1200 input dpi)

Scan Resolution, Hardware: Up to 1200 x 1200 dpi; Optical: Up to 1200 dpi

Copy Resolution, Black (text & graphics): Up to 300 x 300 dpi; Color (text & graphics): 300 x 300 dpi

