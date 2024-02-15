Instant Pot’s 7.4-quart stand mixer covers baking needs with attachments for new $174 low

Amazon is offering the Instant Pot 7.4-quart Instant Stand Mixer Pro for $173.74 shipped. Down from its $300 price tag, it saw a total of ten discounts over 2023, averaging about one every month and with the biggest of them dropping costs down to $180 during Black Friday and early Christmas sales. Today’s deal comes in as a 42% markdown off the going rate, beating out our previous mention by $49 and landing at a new all-time low.

Equipped with a 600W motor, this stand mixer allows you to tackle all sorts of your favorite baking jobs from whipping together the smoothest meringue or the doughiest of cookies, to kneading out your bread dough with ease. It features a 7.4-quart stainless steel mixing bowl as well as ten mixing speeds – plus a pulse option for further versatility. Its durable design ensures you’ll be able to rely on it for years to come, and it even has a removable pouring shield to keep your ingredients in the bowl and not all over you counter. Also includes attachments: one mixing paddle, one dough hook, and one whisk. Head below to learn more.

If you’re more of a mixing purist and prefer the epitome of the classic long-lasting stand mixers, Amazon is also offering a 24% discount on two colorways of the KitchenAid Classic 4.5-quart Stand Mixer for $250, down from $330. This modernized version of the classic mixers KitchenAid is famous for is not only versatile due to the readily available attachments, but it’s also built to last – and to be passed down. It offers 10 mixing speeds and also comes with one mixing paddle, one dough hook, and one whisk.

And as many home cooks and bakers will tell you, things can get messy – especially when dealing with flour. If you tend to drop plenty of bits and crumbs while creating your culinary masterpieces, have you considered getting an autonomous cleaning pal? Well, ECOVACS is having a President’s Day sale that takes up to 42% off three particular robotic vacuum and mops – and all of them come with auto-empty stations that hold up to 2 months of debris before needing to be emptied.

Instant Pot 7.4-Quart Instant Stand Mixer Pro features:

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE: The 600-watt motor allows you to tackle all sorts of jobs from whipping the smoothest meringue or doughiest of cookies, to kneading yeast dough.

DIGITAL INTERFACE: 10 speed settings and the digital timer help provide a great experience when following recipes or creating your own mixtures. Countdown timer stops the mixer when it gets to zero – say goodbye to over mixing your batter or dough!

STURDY CONSTRUCTION: die-cast metal housing for durability and lasting good looks

20% LIGHTER*: 20% lighter than the leading kitchen stand mixer, * Source: NPD Market Data 2021

EASY CLEANUP: Dishwasher-safe stainless steel 7.4 QT mixing bowl, paddle, dough hook and whisk.

INCLUDED ATTACHMENTS: It comes with (1) 7.4-qt stainless steel mixing bowl that can make up to 120 cookies in a single batch, (1) mixing paddle, (1) dough hook, (1) whisk, and a removable pouring shield.

EXPANDABLE: Powered hub allows you to use optional attachments like a meat grinder or pasta press (attachments sold separately)

