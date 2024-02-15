LG’s 77-inch C3 OLED smart TV with AirPlay hits one of its best prices at $2,148 (Reg. $3,500)

Amazon is now offering the 2023 model LG C3 Series 77-inch Class OLED evo Smart TV for $2,148.55 shipped. This model carries a regular price of $3,500 and is currently on sale for $2,300 directly from LG and at Best Buy. While we have seen a couple very limited offers from third-party sellers for less, this is a new all-time low coming straight from Amazon. BuyDig has some ongoing offers on the smaller sizes as well as the G3 model with included Visa gift cards, but nothing on the 65- or 77-inch C3 variant. Head below for more details.

The LG C3 Series features a 4K OLED panel that runs at 120Hz alongside Dolby Vision, HDR 10, and Hybrid Log-Gamma. This display works alongside your Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit gear with built-in Alexa voice control, AirPlay 2 streaming, three USB ports, and four HDMI 2.1 connections.

Now, if the higher-end LG OLED treatment above isn’t getting you excited, something like the TCL 75-Inch Q6 QLED 4K Google Smart TV is nearly as large and far less pricey. It’s not got all of the bells and whistles, but you can score this 2023 release down at $748 shipped on Amazon right now.

If you’re just looking to upgrade and existing display, the ongoing deals we have on the Amazon’s Fire TV streaming sticks are starting from $22 Prime shipped and include the latest 4K Max models at one of its best prices ever.

LG C3 Series OLED evo Smart TV features:

The OLED evo C-Series is powered by the α9 AI Processor Gen6—made exclusively for LG OLED—for beautiful picture and performance. The Brightness Booster improves brightness so you get luminous picture and high contrast, even in well-lit rooms.¹ AI-assisted deep learning analyzes what you’re watching to choose the best picture and sound setting for your content.

