Valentine’s Day Fire TV deals: All-new 4K Max streaming stick back to $40 holiday low, more

As part of the Amazon Valentine’s Day event, it has now launched a new Fire TV streaming device sale headlined by the All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device down at $39.99 shipped. Regularly $60, this is a 33% price drop and the lowest price we can find. Today’s deal is $5 under our previous mention from last month and lands on par with the best deal we tracked over the Black Friday and holiday season last year (outside of YMMV and targeted offers). This is the latest second-generation flagship 4K Max model that features a refreshed design alongside Wi-Fi 6E support, and a more powerful 2GHz quad-core processor. As the name suggests, you’ll score 4K UHD playback with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and Dolby Atmos audio. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more Amazon Fire TV deals.

More Valentine’s Day Amazon Fire TV deals:

You can browse through the rest of the Amazon Valentine’s Day sale right here for additional deals on Fire TV displays, Wi-Fi router solutions, Fire tablets, and more.

Starting with its CES 2024 announcements, Amazon’s Fire TV platform is also seeing some notable feature upgrades in the form of the new open Matter Casting standard to take on Apple’s AirPlay 2 as well as Amazon’s new AI Art feature you can learn about right here.

All-new Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max features:

Our most powerful streaming stick – Elevate your entertainment experience with a powerful processor for lightning-fast app starts and fluid navigation.

Lifelike picture and sound – Enjoy the show in 4K Ultra HD, with support for Dolby Vision, HDR10+, and immersive Dolby Atmos audio.

Wi-Fi 6E support – Enjoy smoother 4K streaming, even when other devices are connected to your router.

Turn your living space into an art gallery – The first-ever streaming stick with Fire TV Ambient Experience lets you display over 2,000 pieces of museum-quality art and photography.

Do more with your smart home – Control compatible devices like cameras, lights, and more with your remote. Press and ask Alexa to check the weather or dim the lights.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!