Satechi launches post-Valentine’s Day Apple accessory sale with $25 off orders over $75

Valentine’s Day has come and gone, and Satechi is launching its latest promo in the wake of the lover’s holiday with a chance to save on some gear for yourself. Show yourself and your desk some love with $25 off an assortment of chargers and Apple accessories when you use code SHOWLOVE at checkout. The savings will apply to orders over $75, meaning you can save on some of the company’s more expensive gear or just bundle together some more affordable accessories. Everything on this landing page is eligible for the savings, including best-sellers, fan-favorites, and all-new releases from CES 2024. We have our favorites detailed below.

If there’s one gadget from the list that stands out over the rest, it’s Satechi’s new Stand and Hub for Mac mini. This USB-C hub was just refreshed back at CES with a new NVMe slot, and I subsequently loved it in my recent hands-on review. Now it’s on sale for $74.99, dropping from the usual $100 going rate with the code above. This is only the second discount and also a new all-time low at $5 under the launch sale.

Satechi’s new Stand and Hub debuts with a design that rests perfectly underneath your Mac mini or Mac Studio. It adds some front-facing I/O with an aluminum design, and also now adds an NVMe SSD slot. On the front, there’s three USB-A slots and single USB-C port, as well as micro and SD card readers and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Favorites from Satechi’s post-Valentine’s Day sale:

Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac mini features:

Expand your connectivity options over a single cable with the Satechi Stand & Hub for Mac Mini/Studio with NVMe SSD Enclosure. Designed to complement Mac Mini and Mac Studio, this compact yet powerful hub adds a plethora of connections to your setup and an upgraded internal SSD enclosure that supports NVMe drives for faster speeds and added storage.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!