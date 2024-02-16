Marmot’s best-selling Men’s Burdell Down Jacket now 60% off at $81 (Reg. $200)

Marmot’s End of Winter Clearance sale brings up to 60% off in savings, including the best-selling Men’s Burdell Down Jacket for $81. Available in three colorways – Black, Nori, and Vetiver – this midweight performance jacket is a steal at 60% off. The Burdell Down Jacket has 600-fill power down that is specially treated with Down Defender, providing you with additional warmth and “lightweight compactibility.” Shipping is free on orders over $75. Head below to learn more about Marmot’s Men’s Burdell Down Jacket.

Marmot’s Men’s Burdell Down Jacket – now available for $81 – is designed to protect you from the weather, no matter what elements you find yourself in. Made with a tri-blend of nylon, cotton, and polyester, this coat offers both breathability and comfort while looking stylish to boot. Other features include extra water resistance, quick-drying protection, Raglan sleeves that maximize your range of motion, and a classic vintage touch. It’s machine-washable and durable, making this the perfect winter coat wear for the remainder of the season. You can shop the rest of Marmot’s End of Winter Clearance sale here, and be sure to check out our Fashion Guide for additional deals on shoes and apparel.

More on Men’s Burdell Down Jacket:

Feel the crunch of ice or the peaceful swoosh of fresh powder under your boots while staying warm in the Burdell Down Jacket. This good-looking insulated winter coat is powered by 600-fill-power down, a water-resistant and lightweight solution for venturing out into the cold. Zip up this puffer over your go-to base layer for exploring snowy streets or scraping snow off your car for a drive to the mountain. Throw on your most reliable GORE-TEX shell and the Burdell is now a midlayer’s dream come true on the coldest ski days of the year.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!