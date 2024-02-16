Google’s official Pixel Watch 2 woven band hits $47 (Reg. $60), Crafted Leather strap at $61

Amazon is now offering the official Google Pixel Watch 2 Woven Band for $46.79 shipped. This marks down the Bay style from its usual $60 price tag to a new all-time low. At 22% off, it’s an extra $1 under our previous mention that landed right at the start of the year, and delivers a chance to refresh the look and feel of your wearable for less. We recently revisited these options over at 9to5Google to see how they stand up over time. Head below for all of the details.

Google’s official Woven Band comes in two different styles, both of which bring a flexible strap to your wearable. The designs are a bit more fun and stylish than the offerings included in the box with your Pixel or Pixel 2. Each one is made from recycled polyester yarn and complemented by a stainless steel clasp and lugs to round out those higher-end stylings.

If the woven stylings aren’t quite going to fit in with your wardrobe, Amazon now also discounts the Google Pixel Watch Crafted Leather Band. The savings drop the official strap down to $61.26 from the usual $80 price tag after you’ve clipped the on-page coupon. That’s 24% off and a new all-time low at $4 under our previous mention.

Google’s official Pixel Watch band comes with an Italian leather build complete with stainless steel hardware. It elevates the look of both the original and newer Pixel Watch 2 with a black Obsidian design that’s a bit more premium than the rubber strap included in the package. We previously took a hands-on look at how it dresses up your wearable, writing home about its build quality.

Google Pixel Watch Woven Band features:

With an array of bands to accessorize your Google Pixel Watch, you can pick a different one for all different occasions. Choose classic or modern styles and colors that match your mood, from bright and fun to dressy or serious. The bands are easy to switch out quickly and securely.

