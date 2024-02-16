OMOTON metal MacBook, iPhone, and tablet stands from $8: Double vertical, folding, more

Justin Kahn -
Amazonmac accessoriesOMOTON
33% off From $8

Today only, as part of its Lightning Deals, the oficial OMOTON Amazon storefront is now offering its Double Vertical Laptop Desk Stand from $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. This model fetched up to $30 for most of last year and has more recently been carrying at $24 price tag. Today’s deal is up to 33% off and the lowest price we can find. A handy device to neatly stow laptops, tablets, and more in a space-saving upright orientation, its adjustable slats can carry gear ranging from 0.55 to 1.65 inches in width. It is sandblasted, brushed, and CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy with “non-toxic” anti-slip silicone mats to prevent your gear from getting scratched alongside pads on the base for stability. Head below for more. 

More OMOTON smartphone, tablet, and MacBook stand deals:

Be sure to scope out our hands-on review of the Twelve South chrome BookArc Flex vertical MacBook stand for a more high-end option. Then dive into the price drop still live on Twelve South’s premium Curve stand down at $51 shipped. The rest of our favorites from the brand can be found right here

OMOTON Double Vertical Laptop Stand features:

  • Updated Dock Version: Double dock stand capable of supporting two laptops simultaneously (e.g. MacBook, Samsung, Microsoft Surface, etc).
  • Adjustable Size: Adjustable width compatible with various laptops as well as the thickness of notebooks varying from 0.55in / 14mm to 1.65in / 42mm.
  • Protective Mat: Non-toxic and non-slip silicone mats cover the laptop slots to avoid scratches on your devices; non-slip silicone pads pads on the base ensure stability and security.
  • Durable and Stable: Its anodized aluminum is scratch-resistant and its wide base guarantees stability to prevent your laptop(s) from falling down.
  • Exquisite Design: Sandblasted, brushed, and CNC-machined from anodized aluminum alloy, this stand has the same texture as a Macbook’s surface.

