Twelve South’s premium Curve stand drops to $51 to elevate your M3 MacBook Pro

Amazon is offering the Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand for $51 shipped. This is the first discount in months since back before the holidays in a countdown to Black Friday sitewide sale from Twelve South. The savings take 15% off and come within $3 of that previous Thanksgiving Week discount. Twelve South’s premium Curve stand elevates your new M3 MacBook Pro or any other device 6 inches off the desk with a unique design that’s comprised of a single piece of aluminum. With an open base, it’ll not only improve the ergonomics of your setup by bringing your screen to eye level, but also helps increase air flow to keep your machine running cooler. Then the matte black finish rounds this out as a sleek upgrade to any desktop Apple setup.

Of course, all eyes right now are on Twelve South’s latest release, which also happens to be a more affordable alternative to the lead deal. The new Curve SE MacBook Stand looks to provide an entry-level solution in the pricing department with a $40 MSRP, making all the right compromises to deliver a suitable workstation upgrade – at least according to our hands-on review.

Today’s discount pairs perfectly with the price cut we just tracked on Apple’s Studio Display. The first Amazon discount in months is now live at $1,300, saving you $299 in the process of decking out your workstation with a 27-inch 5K monitor. The Twelve South Curve is the perfect companion, as it’ll let you position your MacBook right off to the side of the larger display.

Twelve South Curve MacBook Stand features:

Curve is an elegant, flowing aluminum stand that complements the design of your MacBook or Laptop. With its beautiful matte black finish and improved ergonomic design, it is the ultimate partnership of style and functionality. Use your laptop on Curve to create a more comfortable desktop with your favorite external keyboard & mouse, or use the combo with an external monitor to create the perfect dual-screen setup. When it’s time to go mobile, unplug and roll out leaving a modern sculpture behind.

