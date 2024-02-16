Razer’s regularly $150 Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Gaming Keyboard is now $80

Amazon is now offering the Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Gaming Keyboard for $79.99 shipped. Regularly $150 and still fetching as much directly from Razer, today’s deal is 47% or $70 off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While we have seen the clicky and linear switch models for less, today’s deal brings the analog optical model within $4 of the Amazon all-time low – the other two are selling for $90 and $100 right now. The analog optical variant is also matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon since last summer. Head below for more details.

You’re looking at Razer’s Huntsman Mini with a 60% form-factor to save space on your battlestation surface alongside the analog optical switches that deliver “actuation at the speed of light now comes with the finest degree of control — set a desired actuation point to suit your playstyle.” The doubleshot PBT keycaps for durability are joined by the ability to create five memory and lighting profiles, an aluminum construction, and Chroma RGB illumination throughout.

While you certainly won’t find one anywhere near the price of today’s lead deal, if you’re looking for the latest and greatest in the Razer Huntsman lineup, you’ll find details on the V3 Pro models right here. Pricing kicks off at $180 for the mini 60% model and goes up from there with everything you need waiting in our launch coverage.

Razer Huntsman Mini 60% Analog Optical Gaming Keyboard features:

Actuation at the speed of light now comes with the finest degree of control — set a desired actuation point to suit your playstyle, or use analog input for smoother, more nuanced control…Unlock maximum speed & response with the ability to release & repeatedly press keys at a faster rate (feature enabled in the Actuation tab of Razer Synapse)…Designed for greater durability, they’ll never degrade to a shiny finish or have their labelling wear off with intense use — side-printed secondary functions included for easier reference.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!