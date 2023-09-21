Razer debuts new Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards with adjustable actuation from $180

The new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards have arrived. Straight from RazerCon 2023, Razer has now unveiled its new esports-grade peripherals in the form of the Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line that “offers an unmatched blend of innovation, precision, and durability.” Razer has been busy this year with new keyboard releases, expanding its BlackWidow lineup first with new V4 and V4 X models before it debuted the new 75% model, not to mention the BlackShark V2 HyperSpeed Gaming Headset and the Chroma RGB Kitsune arcade controller; but it’s not done quite yet. Head below for more details on the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro keyboard lineup.

New Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line – ‘The battlefield just got an upgrade’

At its core, the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro line boasts the company’s Analog Optical Switch Gen-2, which is said to add “a new level of responsiveness while gaming.” Fully adjustable actuation ranges from 0.1 – 4.0 mm to deliver customized per-key response:

…allows gamers to completely customize their desired actuation points for each key and set shallower actuation points for swifter keystrokes, tuning it to their unique gameplay needs. Every switch on every keyboard is carefully factory-calibrated for utmost precision, while being immune to magnetic interference. The switches are tuned to a 40 grams actuation force, which is preferred by pro players, and allows for rapid actions in intense FPS gaming scenarios..

They also feature Rapid Trigger Mode that allows a key to be “reset at the very instant it travels upwards.” This, according to Razer, is “crucial for FPS gameplay as it allows gamers to have snappier movements and more accurate shots.”

The Huntsman V3 Pro line features three models, the full-size and TKL variants, with a 10 LED array that simplifies “actuation distance adjustments and Rapid Trigger sensitivity,” along with the mini version that “makes use of its number row to ensure users experience no compromise in settings customization.”

They also support on-the-fly setting adjustments with the ability to store up to six profiles directly via onboard memory alongside Textured Doubleshot PBT Keycaps, a brushed finish, 5052 aluminum alloy top plate, and the brand’s Magnetic Firm Leatherette Wrist Rest.

The Huntsman V3 Pro line is Razer’s response to the evolving demands of competitive gaming. Combining cutting-edge tech, top-tier performance, and premium build quality, it is an indispensable tool for every pro gamer.

Here’s how the pricing breaks down for each of the new Razer Huntsman V3 Pro gaming keyboards:

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro $250

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Tenkeyless $220

Razer Huntsman V3 Pro Mini $180

